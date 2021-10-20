NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Lions

ESPN’s Eric Woodyard writes there’s a slim possibility the Lions continue their youth movement and trade DE Trey Flowers before the upcoming deadline.

The Athletic's Chris Burke writes he still has a hard time seeing the Lions benching QB Jared Goff given neither Tim Boyle nor David Blough looked like they gave him much of a challenge during the summer.

Goff's contract also makes a trade unlikely, per Burke. He adds it's not out of the question the Lions cut Goff after this season but he thinks the plan still is to ride him through the 2022 season and find a long-term plan after that.

If they do cut Goff, Burke notes someone like Cam Newton becomes an option this coming offseason.

becomes an option this coming offseason. Regarding their Week 7 game against the Rams, Goff said he still feels “sourness” by how his time in Los Angeles ended: “The sourness is there still from how it ended, but there’s so much more of good things that happened that make you appreciative for those times.” (Burke)

Goff added that he won’t let emotion get involved when playing the Rams: “To sum it up, I think it’ll be selfish of me to let any emotion get to me or think of it that way.” (Woodyard)

Lions HC Dan Campbell said "there's a chance" for OT Taylor Decker (finger) to be shut down for the rest of the season at the end of his three-week return window. (Burke)

said “there’s a chance” for OT (finger) to be shut down for the rest of the season at the end of his three-week return window. (Burke) Campbell explains that Decker is trying to figure out his level of comfort using his surgically repaired finger.

Packers

ESPN’s Rob Demovsky writes the Packers could consider trading QB Jordan Love in order to signal a commitment to QB Aaron Rodgers and help mend the fences with their Hall of Fame passer.

Aaron Wilson reports Packers' new LB Whitney Mercilus also considered signing with the Chiefs and Steelers.

also considered signing with the Chiefs and Steelers. Packers HC Matt LaFleur said they will observe LB Preston Smith (shoulder) this week before determining his Week 7 availability: “We’re hopeful to have him. He’s a big part of our defense. … I know he’s motivated to be out there.” (Wes Hodkiewicz)

LaFleur added that LT David Bakhtiari (knee) returned to Wednesday's practice. He is still on the team's Physically Unable to Perform list. (Matt Schneidman)

(knee) returned to Wednesday’s practice. He is still on the team’s Physically Unable to Perform list. (Matt Schneidman) The Packers protected the following four players on their practice squad for Week 7: OL Ben Braden, QB Kurt Benkert, K J.J. Molson and LS Steven Wirtel. (Schneidman)

Vikings

The Vikings may have started the season 1-3, but QB Kirk Cousins has played a massive hand in pulling them back to 3-3 going into their bye week. Cousins is completing nearly 70 percent of his passes and has 1,769 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions through just six games.

“Sean McVay used to always say to me to just focus on continuous improvement, and that John Wooden always talked about that, continuous improvement,” Cousins said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “And that’s really what I’ve tried to strive for more in my career as I play longer, is that am I improving? And I feel that I’m improving, I felt like I was improving during OTAs and training camp, and I think the fact that I’m improving is a good sign and Coach Wooden and Sean always saying that motivated me. So continuous improvement is something I’m always looking for, and I do think I’m improving as we go.”

ESPN’s Courtney Cronin lists Vikings DE Stephen Weatherly as a potential trade candidate ahead of the deadline, as he’s slipped to the back of the rotation.