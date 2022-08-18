NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears
Bears HC Matt Eberflus was impressed with second-round S Jaquan Brisker‘s debut in Chicago’s preseason opener against the Chiefs. Brisker has been a standout in camp and he shut down Kansas City’s offense almost single-handedly in one series, recording a couple of big hits and near-interception.
“The tackling, deflecting the ball, I think he should have had maybe a takeaway or two,” Eberflus said via the Athletic’s Adam Jahns. “He was high-energy. Man, he likes to hit. I really liked that aggressive style for him, how he’s playing right now.”
Lions
Lions HC Dan Campbell didn’t dismiss the idea of giving sixth-round LB Malcolm Rodriguez first-team reps against the Eagles.
“We’ll see,” Campbell said, via Detroit Free Press. “I mean, that’s what this is about. Let’s see if we can be comfortable with him.”
Rodriguez has already made a positive impression on his teammates during his short time in Detroit.
“That’s the guy right there,” Lions RB D’Andre Swift said. “He’s going to be so good in this league. He’s doing everything right. Got the nice mindset…You don’t really see that too much from young rookies. Real mature, attacking it with the right approach. Real coachable. He’s the guy.”
Campbell noted that there have been a host of players that have made solid careers in the NFL despite lack of prototypical size or measurables. He added that the team’s joint practices against the Colts this week will go a long way in helping nail down some of the undecided starting jobs.
“There’s been some dang good linebackers that have had a lot of success in this league that weren’t the biggest guys in certain positions,” Campbell said. “But I would tell you the reason (he has had success) is because he is very aware and he sees things quick, he’s got high FBI (football intelligence) for a young guy, no different than (Amon-Ra St. Brown) last year. Just, man, he can see the game, he can feel the game, he’s aggressive. He plays hard, he’s a finisher. And he can run. He’s got speed.”
Packers
- The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman writes Packers RB Kylin Hill would probably be the favorite for the No. 3 running back job if he was healthy, but there’s a good chance he starts the season on the PUP list as he continues to recover from a torn ACL.
- In the meantime, Schneidman thinks undrafted rookie RB Tyler Goodson has the edge on RB Patrick Taylor for that last spot.
- The battle for roster spots at wide receiver will be interesting, as Schneidman thinks there are six locks right now. Veteran Sammy Watkins didn’t play in the first preseason game, indicating he’s probably viewed as a starter, and 2021 third-rounder Amari Rodgers has improved enough to probably save his roster spot.
- However, Schneidman points out Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has talked up WR Juwann Winfree, so the team could make it a point to keep him as the seventh to avoid a repeat of the Jake Kumerow situation.
- At inside linebacker, Schneidman sees Isaiah McDuffie unseating Ty Summers for the last roster spot, as the Packers are a lot deeper and more talented at the position overall.
- Special teams will be a big factor for who sticks in the secondary, as Schneidman right now has CB Rico Gafford and S Innis Gaines sticking over safeties Dallin Leavitt (who’s hurt right now) and seventh-rounder Tariq Carpenter.
- Packers DC Joe Barry has been pleased with CB Rasul Douglas in the nickel role: “He has such a great feel, he’s such an instinctual and aware player, you could put him anywhere on the back end, and he’d find a way.” (Rob Demovsky)
- Barry said first-round LB Quay Walker is progressing well in camp: “You can see the more we get into this, the light starting to come on.” (Ryan Wood)
- Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said QB Jordan Love is processing the game at a higher level: “I think he’s recognizing things faster and letting the ball rip.” (Ryan Wood)
Vikings
- Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said TE Irv Smith Jr. is recovering well from his thumb injury but may be unable to catch passes for the next few days. (Chris Tomasson)
- O’Connell said that Kirk Cousins has “all the characteristics” to fit his system: “Kirk has all the characteristics of what I think makes a productive quarterback in this system.” (SiriusXM NFL Radio)
- Vikings OL Chris Reed is “still in the mix” at the center and guard spots. (Arif Hasan)
