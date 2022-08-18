NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears HC Matt Eberflus was impressed with second-round S Jaquan Brisker‘s debut in Chicago’s preseason opener against the Chiefs. Brisker has been a standout in camp and he shut down Kansas City’s offense almost single-handedly in one series, recording a couple of big hits and near-interception.

“The tackling, deflecting the ball, I think he should have had maybe a takeaway or two,” Eberflus said via the Athletic’s Adam Jahns. “He was high-energy. Man, he likes to hit. I really liked that aggressive style for him, how he’s playing right now.”

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell didn’t dismiss the idea of giving sixth-round LB Malcolm Rodriguez first-team reps against the Eagles.

“We’ll see,” Campbell said, via Detroit Free Press. “I mean, that’s what this is about. Let’s see if we can be comfortable with him.”

Rodriguez has already made a positive impression on his teammates during his short time in Detroit.

“That’s the guy right there,” Lions RB D’Andre Swift said. “He’s going to be so good in this league. He’s doing everything right. Got the nice mindset…You don’t really see that too much from young rookies. Real mature, attacking it with the right approach. Real coachable. He’s the guy.”

Campbell noted that there have been a host of players that have made solid careers in the NFL despite lack of prototypical size or measurables. He added that the team’s joint practices against the Colts this week will go a long way in helping nail down some of the undecided starting jobs.

“There’s been some dang good linebackers that have had a lot of success in this league that weren’t the biggest guys in certain positions,” Campbell said. “But I would tell you the reason (he has had success) is because he is very aware and he sees things quick, he’s got high FBI (football intelligence) for a young guy, no different than (Amon-Ra St. Brown) last year. Just, man, he can see the game, he can feel the game, he’s aggressive. He plays hard, he’s a finisher. And he can run. He’s got speed.”

Packers

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said TE Irv Smith Jr. is recovering well from his thumb injury but may be unable to catch passes for the next few days. (Chris Tomasson)

said TE is recovering well from his thumb injury but may be unable to catch passes for the next few days. (Chris Tomasson) O’Connell said that Kirk Cousins has “all the characteristics” to fit his system: “Kirk has all the characteristics of what I think makes a productive quarterback in this system.” (SiriusXM NFL Radio)

has “all the characteristics” to fit his system: “Kirk has all the characteristics of what I think makes a productive quarterback in this system.” (SiriusXM NFL Radio) Vikings OL Chris Reed is “still in the mix” at the center and guard spots. (Arif Hasan)