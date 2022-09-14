NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Bears OL Alex Leatherwood was put on the non-football illness list and will miss four weeks with mononucleosis, with HC Matt Eberflus saying: “We feel great about where he is and him coming back.”
- The Bears brought in DE Gerri Green, OLB Chris Garrett and CB Harrison Hand for workouts on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)
- Of this group, Chicago signed Hand to their practice squad.
Lions
- Lions C Frank Ragnow is still dealing with groin soreness and was officially described as day-to-day by HC Dan Campbell. (Kyle Meinke)
- Lions OT Halapoulivaati Vaitai underwent back surgery, with the team still hoping that he is able to return at some point this season. (Meinke)
Packers
- Packers WR Allen Lazard returned to practice on Wednesday, according to the Athletic’s Matt Schneidman.
- Packers HC Matt LaFleur said fourth-round OL Cameron Tom and OL Jon Runyan would be competing for the starting left guard job every week. (Tom Silverstein)
- LaFleur on how QB Aaron Rodgers did with the rookie wide receivers: “He’s done a great job demanding the urgency of those young guys, yet putting his arm around them at the same time. Because we know there’s going to be a learning curve. You can’t expect it otherwise.” (Ryan Wood)
- The Packers want to get more touches for RBs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, especially together on the field, but LaFleur pointed out they have to be careful with no other backs on the roster: “I think we’re mindful. I wouldn’t say we’re limited, but you don’t want to wear them out.” (Wood)
Vikings
- The Vikings brought in WR Reggie Roberson for a visit on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)
- Minnesota also worked out DT Khalil Davis. (Wilson)
