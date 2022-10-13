NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears WR N’Keal Harry is excited to make his debut for Chicago.

“It’s been hard just sitting here watching, especially once I started going to the games and standing on the sidelines,” Harry said, via ESPN. “It just brings you so much closer to the actual game. So I’m excited. I’m ecstatic.”

Harry figures to add an extra element to Chicago’s passing game that is in desperate need of playmakers.

“Those big guys are open,” Bears HC Matt Eberflus said. “You can throw a deep pass to him, they’re open and they go get it, go up and climb and go get the ball. Any time we can add another guy like that to the mix, it’s going to create competition and it’s going to create more athletic ability on the football field for our offense.”

Lions The Lions hosted DB C.J. Moore for a workout. (Aaron Wilson) Packers Packers HC Matt LaFleur puts the blame on the entire team, lack of urgency, and penalties for their loss to the Giants in London. “I think we all have to do more,” LaFleur said, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “Quite frankly, we need every guy doing their job on every single play. Because there was a lot of just one-offs here and there and that’s what led to just that second half where you give up long drives.”

Vikings Vikings QB Kirk Cousins believes he can make more plays with his legs and is an area of his game that he would love to unlock. “I think I’m a little more capable to run than I give myself credit for, or than maybe I tap into,” Cousins said, via PFT. “I’ve always gone back and tried to study how can I be more of a runner. But honestly it’s a razor’s edge because you start to be that guy, are you staying healthy? Are you missing open people? Is Justin Jefferson not getting the ball anymore because I’m running? As long as you’re moving the football and you’re effective I don’t think you need to hunt those opportunities, but certainly when they present themselves, guys are covered, it’s the right coverage to do it against, certainly you want to instinctively be ready to take off and make a play. It’s an area of my game I’d love to tap into a little more, but I’ve been saying that a few years now, and I think ultimately you’ve just got to play the way you know how to play.” Cousins added that being able to create and extend plays with his legs will add extra pressure to the defense. “The key is, it stresses defenses when they have to account for the fact that this guy may run,” Cousins said. “Put it in the defensive coordinators’ and the defensive players’ mind that, ‘He may take off here and we’ve got to account for that.’ You’ve seen all different styles have success in this league. Guys who are never going to run go off and have tons of success, but if you can do it, if it’s something you can threaten a defense with, I think it doesn’t hurt.”