NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears

DE Mario Edwards‘ three-year $11.66 million deal with the Bears includes $5.5 million in guaranteed money, a $3.62 million signing bonus, and up to $500,000 in incentives. (Aaron Wilson)

Lions

Lions LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin ‘s one-year contract carries a $2.24 million guaranteed base salary and a signing bonus of $137,500. He’ll carry a cap hit of $1.127 million for 2021. (Michael Rothstein)

Lions WR Tyrell Williams says that he signed with Detroit because of how the team values his entire skillset: "I love being able to stretch the field… But they see me as a guy who can run the whole route tree. That was a big reason why I wanted to come here." (Chris Burke)

Packers

According to Rob Demosvsky, the Packers are looking to add depth at cornerback and defensive line. Demovsky adds that Packers CB Kevin King is “likely gone,” and that Green Bay has inquired about multiple players at those spots.

LSU LB/S JaCoby Stevens has met virtually or communicated with the Packers. (Justin Melo)

Vikings

Vikings DL Michael Pierce said he is excited to play alongside recently signed DT Dalvin Tomlinson.

“He’s another guy like myself who dominates the line of scrimmage and he’s found a way to get to the quarterback for 3.5 sacks the past two years. It’s going to be fun to play next to him,” said Pierce, via Chris Tomasson.

Pierce compared Tomlinson’s addition to when he played on the Ravens with Brandon Williams next to him on the interior line.

“Kind of reminds me of when I had Brandon Willliams next to me in Baltimore. Things should be interesting next season,” said Pierce, via Tomasson.

Pierce mentioned that he studied Tomlinson since his playing days at Alabama in 2017.

“I’m super excited to play next to (Tomlinson). I’m very familiar with his game since his Bama days. One, I’m a Tide fan and secondly he played with two of my high school teammates (Ryan Anderson, T.J. Yeldon),” said Pierce, via Tomasson.