NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears
- According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Bears are “actually pretty pumped” about signing QB Andy Dalton.
- He was on their list of potential free-agent starters that also included Saints QB Jameis Winston, eventual Washington QB Ryan Fitzpatrick and new Eagles QB Joe Flacco. Dalton’s history with OC Bill Lazor helped set him apart.
- From the other side of the deal, Dalton picked Chicago over an offer from the 49ers because he thought there was a better chance to start.
- According to Over The Cap, the Bears will need to save $2,815,344 in cap space to sign their draft picks this year.
Lions
- According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, new Lions RB Jamaal Williams signed in Detroit under the impression he would receive a hefty workload and get plenty of carries. Detroit also has 2020 second-round RB D’Andre Swift who the coaches have talked up this offseason.
- The Athletic’s Chris Burke writes that the Lions’ decision to restructure QB Jared Goff‘s deal probably means he’s in the plans as the starter for the next two seasons, which isn’t a big change from how things were before.
- He adds it does make Detroit less likely to take a quarterback at No. 7 overall.
- According to Over The Cap, the Lions will need to save $5,304,765 in cap space to sign their draft picks this year.
Packers
Vikings
- According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Vikings called DT Dalvin Tomlinson‘s agent the second the legal tampering period opened to start working on a deal.
- Fowler notes that the Vikings aren’t eager to adjust DE Danielle Hunter‘s contract, so something will have to give between the two sides.
- Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports that the Vikings are interested in re-signing free-agent C Brett Jones but “nothing is considered imminent.” Tomasson notes that the Bengals, Cowboys, Broncos, and Texans are also candidates to sign Jones.
- According to Over The Cap, the Vikings will need to save $3,595,939 in cap space to sign their draft picks this year.
- Vikings GM Rick Spielman examined USC OL Alijah Vera-Tucker at his Pro Day on Wednesday. (Tomasson)
