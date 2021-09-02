NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Last year, the Lions made CB Jeff Okudah the highest-drafted cornerback since 1997. But instead of making an immediate impact, Okudah spent most of his rookie year hurt. When he was on the field, the results weren’t pretty. Lions secondary coach Aubrey Pleasant and DC Aaron Glenn have focused on rebuilding Okudah’s confidence and getting him to use his intelligence in a positive way rather than snowballing after negative plays.

“It’s definitely something I’ve had to work on,” Okudah said via the Athletic’s Chris Burke. “Something AP (Pleasant) and AG (Glenn) are always harping about: just having a short memory. … Not taking everything so personal and just being ready to make the next play when it’s available to you.”

Packers

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said he is pleased with how QB Jordan Love progressed in training camp.

“I thought he had a fantastic camp, I really did,” Gutekunst said, via Pro Football Talk. “Obviously, he had a little bit of a pause in there where he missed some time, which would’ve been nice for him to have. But I thought he did an excellent job. Really saw the growth that we needed to see. I was excited for him. Obviously, nothing’s perfect and there’s definitely some things in there that I think he’ll take from this preseason with him as he goes. But I thought it was fantastic.

“I thought for his first live action since Utah State, I thought he was very calm, poised. I thought he was able to get in and out of the plays that Matt wanted him to get in and out of. And I didn’t think the rush bothered him. I thought he kept his eyes downfield. I thought he made some really good throws and, again, obviously there are some moments that he’ll look back on and grow from. But at the same time, he moved the team. We would’ve like to have finished better in that last game. But I thought it was really, really positive.”

