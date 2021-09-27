NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears HC Matt Nagy took some time during the third quarter of the Bears 26-6 loss to the Browns to decide whether to kick a field goal or let first-round QB Justin Fields make a play to get a first down.

“Thought about (going for it), but at that point, too, the points were hard and to be able to get that back to a one-score game was the ‘why’ part,” Nagy said, via The Athletic. “To come out of there with nothing would have been a little bit deflating. If it was probably a little less than that … it might have been a little different. But I do like the fact that (Fields) wants to be aggressive, but we also got to be smart, too.”

Fields finished his first start 6-20 passing with 68 yards, nine sacks and a 41.2 passer rating. While he expects to go through growing pains in the NFL, he didn’t necessarily expect his first start to go how it did.

“I was just expecting to win,” Fields said. “I didn’t necessarily have an expectation of how many touchdowns I was going to throw, what stuff was going on like that. I think every game we should approach it and expect to win. It’s that simple. As far as being my first start, I wasn’t trying to treat it like my first start. I was trying to treat it like a game that I was trying to go out there and play and not make the moment bigger than it is and just go out there and ball out.”

Fields told reporters his injured hand was fine after taking nine sacks from the Browns. (Brad Biggs)

Nagy said QB Andy Dalton is week-to-week with his knee injury. (Doug Kyed)

Nagy added he may consider giving up play-calling duties: "Everything's on the table." (Kevin Fishbain)

Nagy mentioned he hasn’t ruled out QB Nick Foles starting this week given the injuries to the other quarterbacks. (Biggs)

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell said odds are “very slim” that OT Taylor Decker is activated off injured reserve this week. (Kyle Meinke)

Campbell added the team hasn't decided whether Decker or first-round OT Penei Sewell will play left tackle when Decker returns. (Meinke)

Packers

Per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Packers WR Davante Adams said he wasn’t concussed last night: “It wasn’t a concussion, so, I went on the sideline, they evaluated and saw right away, I was straight. More than anything on the ground it was my chest. I was having trouble catching a breath. I’m definitely good now.”

According to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, the NFL is satisfied with how independent neurological consultant and Packers handled Adams.

Vikings

Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports the Vikings want to re-sign T Blake Brandel to their practice squad after waiving him Saturday to make room on the roster for RB Ameer Abdullah . to their practice squad after waiving him Saturday to make room on the roster for RB

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins said following the game that he was really impressed with how RB Alexander Mattison filled in for the injured RB Dalvin Cook . “I was really impressed with the way Alex did today, not only running the football but in the (passing game). I was impressed with the way he ran today after contact.” (Tomasson)

Mattison was able to make the most of his opportunities today with Cook out. He was happy with the results of his career-high 112 yards. "It feels good when you get the ball and you're able to be productive." (Tomasson)

Vikings CB Cameron Dantzler didn’t play a snap on defense and only played nine special teams snaps Sunday vs. Seattle. He expressed his frustration in a since-deleted tweet. (Tomasson)