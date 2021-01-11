NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Rams

Bears

A turbulent season for the Bears finally ended with a 21-9 loss to the Saints in the wildcard round of the playoffs that probably wasn’t even as close as that final score. There was a lot of speculation about Bears HC Matt Nagy‘s job security but he enters the offseason having made the playoffs two of his first three years. He said he has yet to talk to ownership about his job security.

“We haven’t gotten into any of that yet, in regards to that stuff,” Nagy said via Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times. “We’ve been so focused in on this game. . . . That’ll be down the road.”

According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky still probably needed a deep playoff run to be back in Chicago in 2021.

still probably needed a deep playoff run to be back in Chicago in 2021. However, Trubisky for his part isn’t ready to definitively close the door on a return: “I think I can definitely see myself back here next year. Obviously, a lot of that is out of my control, but it feels like home and it feels like we have unfinished business. Right now, I’m just bummed about this season being over and how the game went. So, a lot of emotions going on right now, but I can see that. We’ll see.” (Jeff Dickerson)

Bears WR Allen Robinson said everything is on the table for him with regards to his expiring contract, including staying in Chicago, but pointed out the Bears have had a long time to sign him to a new deal: “I personally feel like we had an opportunity to be able to get something done over the past 365 days.” (Dickerson)

Lions

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press says his sense is Lions interim HC Darrell Bevell ‘s interview went better than 49ers DC Robert Saleh ‘s did and he’s a legit candidate for the full-time role.

‘s interview went better than 49ers DC ‘s did and he’s a legit candidate for the full-time role. The Lions let the practice squad contract for RB Dalyn Dawkins expire. (Troy Renck)

Rams