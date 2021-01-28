NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Vikings

Aside from Titans RB Derrick Henry, no other NFL player had more touches than Vikings RB Dalvin Cook‘s 356 total in 2020. That follows the 303 touches he got in 2019. The historical trend for NFL running backs has been that they tend to wear down after multiple seasons of such high usage, but Cook thinks he can beat that in 2021.

“Like I said in the past [about] the touches and everything, once I’m feeling it, it’s like the touches don’t really matter,” Cook said via ESPN’s Courtney Cronin. “Coming out of that type of year, you build your body up extra hard, you hit the weight room a little harder, and you just do things a little harder. I think the injuries or whatever, that comes with the game. I’m going to turn it loose, and I’m going to have fun with it. Next year is going to be an opportunity for me to explode again, and I’m going to take full advantage of the opportunity by working my tail off this offseason so I can be ready for 16, 17 games — however many games I’ve gotta go. I’m going to be ready to go, and it should be a fun year for the Vikings.”