NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Ian Rapoport reports that the Bears came in strong and made a “significant” push for WR Kenny Golladay before he reached a deal with the Giants. Rapoport says that Chicago’s interest wasn’t to push Allen Robinson and they instead went all in to sign Golladay, which includes being willing to push money into future years to find space.

‘s one-year, $10 million contract includes a $7 million signing bonus, $3 million in base salary, and up to $3 million for individual performance, playtime, and playoff incentives. (Aaron Wilson) The Bears signed DL Angelo Blackson to a two-year, $5.5M contract that includes $3M guaranteed, base salaries of $1.5M (2021, guaranteed), and $2.25M (2022), a $250,000 roster bonus. (Aaron Wilson)

Lions

Lions’ DE Romeo Okwara ‘s four-year, $25 million deal includes a $14 million signing bonus, salaries of $1 million guaranteed, and $11 million ($10 million guaranteed for injury at signing). (Aaron Wilson)

‘s four-year, $25 million deal includes a $14 million signing bonus, salaries of $1 million guaranteed, and $11 million ($10 million guaranteed for injury at signing). (Aaron Wilson) Lions’ DE Charles Harris ‘ one-year, $1.75 million guaranteed deal includes a $350,000 signing bonus and a $1.4 million salary guaranteed. (Aaron Wilson)

‘ one-year, $1.75 million guaranteed deal includes a $350,000 signing bonus and a $1.4 million salary guaranteed. (Aaron Wilson) The remaining $4.375 million of Lions’ DE Trey Flowers’ $14.375 million 2021 base salary, which was guaranteed for injury at signing, is now fully guaranteed. $10 million of his salary was previously fully guaranteed in 2020. Additionally, $1.625 million of Flowers’ $16 million 2022 base salary guaranteed for injury at signing is now also guaranteed. (Joel Corry)

Vikings

Vikings GM Rick Spielman said that recently signed DT Dalvin Tomlinson was their “No. 1 target” this offseason.

“He was the No. 1 target we had,” Spielman said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN.

Tomlinson expects to line up as an interior lineman and on the end during passing downs.

“All I can assume is I’m going to play a little bit of three-tech and shade as they go hand in hand together,” Tomlinson said. “I feel like I’m pretty stout at the run game and I can bring a good element of the run game to the Minnesota Vikings as well as pass rush to get after the quarterback and collapse the pocket. Like Mr. Spielman said, I want to get the quarterback as well and play the run also.”

Tomlinson said he is committed to proving he is an “all-around defensive lineman” who can play as a pass rusher.

“I’m pretty known for stopping the run but also want to be known as an all-around defensive lineman who can also run the passer and play the run,” Tomlinson said. “I’ll just say, my game in general. I just want to continue to improve in the run as well as the pass just so I can be more dominant up front.”