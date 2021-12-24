NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears
- Bears QB Andy Dalton (hand, groin) has been ruled out from Week 16. (Brad Biggs)
- Bears HC Matt Nagy said that Justin Fields will be Nick Foles‘ primary backup in Week 16 given recently signed QB Ryan Willis is still learning the playbook: “We have to balance where we’re at with that vs. Ryan (Willis), with what Ryan could do just getting here recently. He’s literally learning this playbook.” (Brad Biggs)
- Nagy added that Fields playing in Sunday’s game would likely be in an “emergency situation”: “It would be probably more of an emergency situation. We just have to see where Justin’s at, probably %-wise, to where it doesn’t risk his health, but he’s able to help us. And if that’s not the best thing to do, trust me, then we’re going to go with Ryan.” (Brad Biggs)
- Chicago ruled out CB Xavier Crawford (concussion), WR Jakeem Grant (concussion), and LT Jason Peters (ankle) from Week 16. (Brad Biggs)
- Chicago also listed WR Marquise Goodwin (foot) and DT Eddie Goldman (finger) as questionable.
Lions
- Lions HC Dan Campbell said QB Jared Goff (COVID-19) is doubtful for Week 16 and “highly unlikely” to play. (Eric Woodyard)
- According to Mike Garafolo, the Lions will start QB Tim Boyle over David Blough in Sunday’s game if Goff is unable to play.
Vikings
- Vikings’ co-DC Adam Zimmer on CB Kris Boyd‘s growth as a player this season: “Kris still has his ups and downs with bonehead things but they’re fewer and far between now.” (Chris Tomasson)
- Vikings’ WR Justin Jefferson will see his fifth-year option increase by around $2.5 or 3 million due to his Pro Bowl appearance. (Brad Spielberger)
- Vikings HC Mike Zimmer said OL Mason Cole, who was placed on the injured reserve, suffered a hyperextended elbow and will miss at least three weeks. (Chris Tomasson)
- Zimmer said it is unfortunate to lose RB Dalvin Cook (COVID-19) for Week 16 but is confident in RB Alexander Mattison: “Obviously, when Dalvin’s not playing, it’s a big change for us because he’s so explosive, such a good team leader. … It happens. So we got just to go out and play good. We expect (Alexander Mattison) to go out and have a good day.” (Chris Tomasson)
