NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears
- Bears CB Tavon Young‘s one-year, $1.365 million deal includes a $150,000 signing bonus and $500,000 of his $965,000 base salary is guaranteed. He can earn $11,765 in per-game active roster bonuses and up to $400,000 in playing-time and playoffs incentives. (Aaron Wilson)
- Bears TE Ryan Griffin‘s one-year, $2.25 million deal includes a $250,000 signing bonus, $500,000 of his $1.75 million salary is guaranteed, $14,706 in per-game active roster bonuses, and a $350,000 catches, yards, and playoffs incentives. (Aaron Wilson)
Lions
- Lions HC Dan Campbell said DE Levi Onwuzurike already “looks good” this offseason: “He looks good. I know it’s early and we’re only in early April, but you can tell he’s been working. That says something. That says something to you, without saying anything.” (Chris Burke)
- Regarding the 2022 NFL Draft, Campbell said that they want to build their team’s “core” through the draft: “We want our core to be from the draft. That’s where our pool of guys are coming from. You want to build your core that way and you want to develop those players and then you want to sign those players back and then you want draft some more.” (Tim Twentyman)
- When asked about Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Campbell responded that he doesn’t care about some of the “perceived issues” with the first-round prospect: “I don’t care about the (perceived issues). Does he love football? That’s all I care about. Ultimately, I think that’s all we care about. If this guy loves football, we can handle anything else. I’m not concerned with the (other stuff).” (Kyle Meinke)
- As for potential red flags with Thibodeaux, Campbell said that their scouts have been “around him a lot” and he’s met with their staff multiple times: “You do the best you can, and that’s why our scouts have been around him a lot. Olson and Conk, they’re around non-stop, they’ve got a lot of exposure. Wash has had some exposure. I met with him at the combine, Brad’s met with him a couple of times.” (Kyle Meinke)
- With the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Campbell said that they must be able to find a Day 1 starter: “You want a guy who can come in and he’s a Day 1 starter. That’s really what you’re trying to acquire. You’d like to think by the time you hit your first game this player is staring for you and he’s going to be able to produce.” (Tim Twentyman)
- The Lions are scheduled to host Oklahoma LB Brian Asamoah for a top 30 visit next week. (Ryan Fowler)
Vikings
- Vikings G Chris Reed‘s two-year, $4.5 million deal includes a $500,000 signing bonus and base salaries of $1.45 million and $2.45 million. He’s also owed $500,000 guaranteed for injury at signing and skill cap if on roster by the third day of the 2023 league year.
- Reed can earn a $50,000 annual workout bonus, a $500,000 playing-time incentive in 2022, a $1 million playing-time incentive in 2023 and a $500,000 base escalator in 2023. (Aaron Wilson)
