NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Aaron Rodgers, Vikings, Ed Donatell

Dan Graziano of ESPN notes that of the teams eliminated from playoff contention, the Bears have the best chance to turn things around next season given the success of QB Justin Fields .

. Bears HC Matt Eberflus said that Fields is dealing with an illness and not practicing: “He’s working through all of the plays. We’ve got the number of plays we always have – runs and passes that we have on first and second down, all the different things we do. He’s engaged there, learning those as we go and he’ll be fine.” (Courtney Cronin)

Eberflus on S Jaquan Brisker: "We're pleasantly surprised where he is, where he's grown to and every time we've asked him to do something to get better at, he's done it. So we're excited where this is going here the next four games." (Cronin)

The Bears hosted RB Clint Ratkovich for a visit on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers recently made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show and discussed his injuries, as well as his team’s playoff chances.

“The thumb is doing a lot better. It was nice to have that week off. The ribs are doing a lot better too. My body is feeling a lot better,” Rodgers said, via PackersWire.com. “It always feels good coming back after the bye. It’s nice to get that week off.”

“We have a lot to play for but we also need some help,” Rodgers said. “We can’t control that part. But we have three of four at home. We always expect to win our home games, and definitely expect to win once the weather turns. Get this one, and then a warm weather game in Miami, and then things could get interesting.”

Vikings DC Ed Donatell : “We want to win the first second of the down to make it hard for the quarterback to see the pass scheme oriented. That’s a work in progress right now and we’re not accomplishing it, but it doesn’t mean there’s not a great opportunity coming.” (Andrew Krammer)

: “We want to win the first second of the down to make it hard for the quarterback to see the pass scheme oriented. That’s a work in progress right now and we’re not accomplishing it, but it doesn’t mean there’s not a great opportunity coming.” (Andrew Krammer) Donatell continued on the Vikings’ defense: “I don’t think changes are ever drastic. We’d like to take some of the air out of the coverage. You want to be tighter…whether in man or zone. The long ball remains a key issue. That’s way against the vision and standard of what we’re looking for.” (Krammer)

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said that OT Christian Darrisaw ‘s potential return from a concussion should help their running game. (Chris Tomasson)

said that OT ‘s potential return from a concussion should help their running game. (Chris Tomasson) O’Connell said he’s had “good dialogue” with their defensive coaches about adjustments that they need to make going forward. (Chris Tomasson)