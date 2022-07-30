NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears rookie CB Kyler Gordon played outside cornerback at the start of camp but has now transitioned to playing the nickel role.

“I had the biggest smile on my face because I love nickel and I love what I can do there,” Gordon said, via BearsWire.com. “So it’s just been really fun. You just get to be more like the run game, just a different job. I feel like me at nickel, I’m just a twitchy dude, so I just like to react a bunch. I just enjoy it and (am) able to be in the run fit, too. Just a lot of different things I can do there to really show all of my abilities. I enjoy nickel.”

“It’s definitely like the quarterback of the defense,” Gordon added. “You’ve got to know the calls, be able to communicate, be loud, efficient, fast and smart and be able to react fast.”

Packers

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers made it clear that he’s going to miss not having Davante Adams on the field this season.

“To honestly answer your question, the answer is no,” Rodgers said, via SI.com. “When you walk in the locker room for so many years and you see ‘87’s locker over there, Jordy Nelson, you see Davante Adams, it gives you a different feel. You just know you’ve got that guy.”

Rodgers did, however, stress that there’s a lot of opportunity for other players this summer.

“We have some opportunity for some guys to kind of step into that [No. 1] role,” Rodgers said. “Obviously, ‘17’ as a rookie wasn’t what he was when he left. Jordy Nelson as a rookie was returning kicks and I think he had one or two touchdowns as a rookie. Now, in Randall Cobb’s first game, he kind of jumped out. Ran the wrong route and scored a touchdown, and had this 108-yard return.

“But most guys worked into what they became. With Christian and Doubs, I think we’ve got to have patience with them. But who I don’t think we need any patience with is Allen. I really think Allen is ready to make a jump and be a No. 1 receiver, and I’m excited about the opportunity to work with him. It gives me a good feeling walking in here and seeing Marcedes (Lewis) still here. Seeing Rashan Gary right next to him, seeing Kenny (Clark) over here, my workout buddy, seeing Dave (Bakhtiari) on the other side, seeing ‘18’ (Randall Cobb) still in the locker room. That’s what makes this place fun. There’s a lot of question marks, and we’ll try and answer those in the next five weeks.”

Packers worked out OT Jarrid Williams. (Aaron Wilson)

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said RG Jesse Davis will return to practice on Saturday after dealing with right knee issues. (Chris Tomasson)