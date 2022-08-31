NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears
- The Bears are taking on the contract of former first-round OT Alex Leatherwood, which has three years left and $5.9 million fully guaranteed. Chicago also has the right to a fifth-year option with Leatherwood. (Ian Rapoport)
Packers
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports several other teams were interested in trading for WR Laviska Shenault, including the Falcons and Packers.
- Packers GM Brian Gutekunst, asked about keeping only two running backs on the roster, mentioned WR Amari Rodgers could make an impact: “I think the emergence of Amari Rodgers doing some stuff back there could help us on game day.” (Wes Hodkiewicz)
- Gutekunst on the team bringing in S Rudy Ford: “He’s one of the better gunners in the league. He has the speed and physicality that we covet.” (Hodkiewicz)
- Gutekunst said seventh-round WR Samori Toure “started to really excel toward the second half of training camp” which earned him a spot on the 53-man roster over WR Juwann Winfree. (Ryan Wood)
- Gutekunst also told reporters that he expects K Mason Crosby to play in Week 1. (Matt Schneidman)
- As for Elgton Jenkins, he will be playing at right tackle whenever he’s healthy enough to return to the field. (Schneidman)
- Gutekunst confirmed Jack Coco will open the season as the long snapper. (Schneidman)
Vikings
- Vikings undrafted EDGE Luiji Vilain said making the team’s active roster is “just the beginning” for his career: “It feels great. It’s just the beginning. The work starts now. I’m ready to keep working and keep doing what I’ve been doing.” (Chris Tomasson)
