NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears
- The Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain and Adam Jahns write the Bears are pretty much set at the skill positions after free agency, with the exception of a Day 3 pick here or there to fortify the depth at receiver, running back, or quarterback.
- On the offensive line, Fishbain and Jahns say there’s still room to add a plug-and-play starter at right tackle, though left tackle also shouldn’t be ruled out. The Bears will show how they feel about 2022 fifth-round LT Braxton Jones, who played every snap as a rookie.
- The two also point out Bears C Cody Whitehair and OL Lucas Patrick are in contract years, so Chicago can’t ignore the interior either.
- However, the team’s biggest need post-free agency, per Fishbain and Jahns, remains the defensive line, as even though the Bears added DE DeMarcus Walker and DT Andrew Billings, they still need help both inside and outside.
- Chicago could use the No. 9 pick on an offensive or defensive lineman, but Jahns mentions an underrated possibility is a cornerback, as the Bears have a need at the position, it’s a strong class at the top and GM Ryan Poles has referred to corner as a premium position in the past.
- Bears DL Andrew Billings‘ one-year, $2,750,000 deal includes an $875,000 signing bonus, a $1,435,000 base salary, $340,000 in roster bonuses, and a $100,000 workout bonus, per OverTheCap.
Packers
- Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline reports the Packers met with Iowa State DL M.J. Anderson before his pro day. Packers GM Brian Gutekunst was among the Green Bay officials in attendance.
- Ryan Fowler reports that Florida LB Ventrell Miller has drawn extensive interest from both the Jets and Titans and will meet with both teams this week. He has also met with the Broncos, Colts, Commanders, and Packers.
Vikings
- Per Aaron Wilson, LS Andrew DePaola‘s new deal with the Vikings is for three years, $4.025 million, and includes $2.265 million guaranteed. It also has a $350,000 signing bonus, salaries of $1.16 million guaranteed, $1.21 million, and $1.255 million.
- The Vikings announced the hiring of five coaches on Tuesday, including Imarjaye Albury as a defensive assistant, Thad Bogardus as assistant ILB coach, Dalmin Gibson as assistant ST coach, Pat Hill as assistant DL coach, and Michael Hutchings as assistant DB coach.
