NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears HC Matt Eberflus said he feels bad for DC Alan Williams and added that he will call the plays on defense.

“I was with him four years, five years. I have a lot of friendship, and feelings for him. He’s resigned and it’s for health and family, and we’ll see where it goes from there. I have feelings for Alan Williams, of course,” Eberflus said, via PFT.

Eberflus reiterated some of the reports about Williams’ departure weren’t true. He also said he informed the team of the nature of Williams’ departure, going into each position group meeting and telling players on the defense one by one.

“When the news came out and all those crazy things were being said, I felt we needed to clarify,” Eberflus said via NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. “I said, hey all those rumors and stuff going on right now, that crazy stuff, none of that is true. ‘Alan is resigning,’ and I said, ‘We’ll be keeping all the same responsibilities on defense and I’ll be calling the plays on game day. Any questions?’ It was better that way, with fewer people in the room. It took me more time, but that’s the way I wanted to do it.” Packers Former Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is out for the season in New York but is still keeping in touch with old teammate QB Jordan Love, especially when it comes to beating the Bears. “I said congratulations on keeping the ownership in place,” Rodgers said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “That was pretty awesome for him.” Vikings Vikings LB Troy Dye was fined $6,554 for unnecessary roughness.