NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Fansided’s Matt Lombardo reports the Bears were out on trade talks for former Eagles QB Carson Wentz as of late Wednesday. Adam Caplan was one of several others to later confirm that.

as of late Wednesday. Adam Caplan was one of several others to later confirm that. FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer says the Bears did their homework on Wentz but ultimately never put an offer on the table.

Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune elaborates that the Bears were legitimately intrigued by the possibility of acquiring Wentz. But they were hesitant to pay a big price for what they saw as a reclamation project.

Wiederer adds Wentz’s desire to reunite with Colts HC Frank Reich was also a factor in how the Bears approached things.

Packers

Packers TE Josiah Deguara is prepared to “come back stronger” in 2021 after sustaining a torn ACL in the second game of his rookie season.

“It’s a minor setback, and I’m ready to come back stronger and better than I was before,” Deguara said, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “And that’s truly what I believe and know through all of this. It’s not only going to make me a better player but a better person. I’m more grateful for the game and everything that goes along with it. I’m not going to take anything for granted. It really makes you appreciate everything that comes along with being in the league.”

When talking about his rehab, Deguara said he has been lifting every day and is hopeful about returning to full football activities.

“That’s pretty much all I’ve been doing since I got hurt, lifting and rehabbing,” Deguara said. “That’s about all you can do when you get injured, which isn’t a bad thing. I’ve been doing it since I got surgery. It’s just part of the grind … It’s my daily life right now and I’m ready to get back to 100 percent and start doing normal football activities.”

Florida State CB Asante Samuel Jr. had a virtual meeting with the Packers. (Justin Melo)

Vikings