NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

According to Jason La Canfora, the Bears have done a “lot of work” on quarterbacks in this year’s draft class. La Canfora isn’t so sure that they would take one in round one, but doesn’t completely rule it out.

Tony Pauline reports the Bears are interested in moving up from pick no. 20.

Packers

Jason Fitzgerald of OverTheCap points out that the Packers have the most workout bonuses in the NFL with potentially $5.1 million in commitments. A number of teams have announced that they don’t plan to attend the voluntary workouts next month, even though some players have these bonuses in their contracts.

The Packers ran Wisconsin-Whitewater OL Quinn Meinerz bench-press session at his pro day on Thursday. (Mike Garafolo)

Vikings

Vikings DT Michael Pierce, who opted out of the 2020 season, said he noticed many situations where he could have helped out last year.

“There were, for sure, many times where I would say ‘Dang, I could’ve been out there,’” said Pierce, via Dave Campbell of the Associated Press.

Pierce admits that there were times last season that he regretted opting out and that his final decision “felt rushed” by the league.

“I felt rushed, but it’s a business, and things have to go on,” said Pierce.

Jason La Canfora reports that the Vikings have done a “lot of work” on quarterbacks in this year’s draft class. La Canfora isn’t so sure that they would take one in the first round, but doesn’t completely rule it out.