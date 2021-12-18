NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

NBC Sports Chicago’s Adam Hoge reports that the Bears are exploring candidates to replace current GM Ryan Pace, saying that the organization is contemplating many different options:

“With head coach Matt Nagy seemingly on his way out, the Chicago Bears have also begun to do their homework on potential general manager replacements for Ryan Pace, according to multiple league sources,” said Hoge. “That homework has included gauging back-channel interest from at least one college scouting director employed by another club, which isn’t uncommon practice when contemplating a major change.”

Packers

Packers’ TE coach Justin Outten says that TE Josiah DeGuara is playing well after tearing his ACL in Week 5 last season.

“Yeah, he’s clicking on all cylinders,” Outten said, via PackersWire.com. “He’s doing a really good job for us for now. He’s playing fast. He’s come alive in every facet.”

Packers OT Dennis Kelly said he originally signed with Green Bay planning on being a starter, but injuries pushed him to a backup role. (Tom Silverstein)

said he originally signed with Green Bay planning on being a starter, but injuries pushed him to a backup role. (Tom Silverstein) Packers HC Matt LaFleur said LT David Bakhtiari (knee) has been ruled out from Week 15. (Matt Schneidman)

Vikings