NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears
- In his MAQB column, SI’s Albert Breer said it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Bears tried everything in their power to strike a deal with Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles during his interview on Tuesday. That’s how it played out Tuesday.
- Breer believes the Bears could opt to pair Poles with former Dolphins HC Brian Flores or current Colts DC Matt Eberflus.
- Even if Poles doesn’t take the job with Chicago, Breer still sees Eberflus as a front-runner for the Bears vacant head coaching gig.
- Another candidate for the team’s general manager job on Breer’s radar is Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi. Eberflus currently works with Borgonzi’s little brother, current Colts LB coach Dave Borgonzi.
- PFN’s Aaron Wilson writes it’s a widespread belief in league circles that former Colts GM Bill Polian is advocating for former Lions HC Jim Caldwell in his role as a consultant on the Bears’ search.
- Another source added, however, it’s not clear what Bears chairman George McCaskey and president Ted Phillips want to do: “All three have different opinions when it comes down to which coach they prefer. It’s going to be very interesting to see whose voice is the loudest and most persuasive.”
- ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Caldwell was interviewing in Chicago Tuesday while the team finalized Poles as their new GM.
Packers
- Packers HC Matt LaFleur said that he’s not close to making any potential decisions regarding his coaching staff. (Matt Schneidman)
- LaFleur said the team needs to learn from its mistakes and identify what it needs to do in order to get over the hump: “We’re going to look really hard at ourselves and do the best we can. We have to keep searching for whatever is going to get us over the hump because obviously we haven’t found it.” (Tom Silverstein)
- LaFleur said that the team will look into any options that make them better moving forward when asked if he was considering a coaching change to his special teams unit: “If we feel like we can improve in certain areas then we’ll make tough decisions…but we’re not even remotely close to getting into that at this point in time.” (Rob Demovsky)
- The Packers will be focused heavily on improving their special teams unit, according to LaFleur, who said it will be a “big-time priority.” LaFleur acknowledged that could mean having a few guys on the roster whose niche is special teams. (Bill Huber)
- LaFleur said he spoke with QB Aaron Rodgers for “quite some time” about what’s next: “What we talked about I’m definitely gonna keep between him and myself. We’re hopeful that he’ll be back next year … I wanna be respectful of his process.” (Schneidman)
- LaFleur reiterated that the team wants to keep Rodgers in the building: “We would love for him to be a Packer until the day he decides to retire.” (Ryan Wood)
- LaFleur said the team will have tough decisions ahead regarding roster structure, but is confident the team will work together to bring back as much of the roster as possible: “I’m confident we’ll all work together to get as many guys back as humanly possible.” (Wes Hodkiewicz)
- LaFleur said the decision-makers within the team’s front office are all in unison on wanting Rodgers back for another season: “Every conversation I’ve been involved in with Gutey and Russ and Mark, we’re all on the same page there. There’s no debate.” (Schneidman)
- LaFleur was non-committal on if the team would accommodate any trade request from Rodgers this offseason. “I just want to do everything in my power to get him back here and make sure he’s comfortable with the direction of our football team.” (Wood)
- LaFleur doesn’t expect this offseason with Rodgers to be as tumultuous as it was last year: “I’m confident that this is not going to go like last offseason. I think the communication has been great.” (Wood)
- LaFleur pointed out that it will be an important offseason for QB Jordan Love. He pointed out that Love needs to work on footwork and gain a mastery of the team’s offense. (Silverstein)
- LaFleur said LT David Bakhtiari did everything he could in order to return to the team this season: “David worked his ass off on a daily basis to try to be available for us. It just didn’t work out.” (Wood)
- The Packers will promote someone already within the organization to offensive coordinator if OC Nathaniel Hackett leaves, according to LaFleur. (Schneidman)
- Packers RB AJ Dillon said his fractured rib is the first injury of his career: “The good news is it isn’t anything that will effect me long-term. The rest of my body feels fine. It’s one of those tough things to sit on the sideline and watch.” (Silverstein)
- Packers C Josh Myers said he had a tibial fracture and torn MCL that required surgery, along with a finger infection that cost him a start: “I learned a lot about myself this season, how to battle back.” (Hodkiewicz)
- Packers CB Rasul Douglas mentioned he wants a raise next year in his new contract: “Probably a little bit more. Nothing crazy.” (Wood)
- Douglas did add he would like to return: “Of course, I want to be here. But that’s not my decision to make.” (Silverstein)
Vikings
- ESPN’s Courtney Cronin lists Vikings CB Patrick Peterson as their biggest free agent decision, as his experience was helpful in the secondary but they’ll have to balance that with his age and cost.
