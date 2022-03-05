NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears GM Ryan Poles said that they are keeping an eye on the receiver position this offseason.

“I think a lot of the really good quarterbacks, especially the young ones, when things go crazy, who can they go to that they trust and is dependable and can make plays?” Poles said, via Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic. “We’re just trying to keep an eye on them as well.”

Poles added that they are seeking “playmakers” at wide receiver.

“They come in different shapes and sizes and speeds,” Poles said. “I think it comes down to playmakers. I think we saw that in the Super Bowl. Guys that can make plays when their number is called, and that’s what we look for, and you can see that on college tape.”

Bears HC Matt Eberflus said that he wants “explosive” receivers who can create big plays.

“You want explosive, athletic ability there that can produce chunk plays,” Eberflus said. “So if you throw a screen, you want a guy that can take it and go for 15 or all the way. The controlled passing game is just that, but the athletes are the guys that make you miss. … So you have guys that are quick, explosive, strong.”

Eberflus plans to put a “big onus” on their rushing attack and mentioned that their receivers must be able to block.

“They have to be strong at the point of attack to be able to block. We’re gonna put a big onus on the running game. They have to be able to do that. Then you have to have different traits at different positions. One guy might be quick and he’s really a short-route runner. Another guy can do it all. That would be our No. 1 receiver. Should be able to do that. And the other guy should be able to take the top off the defense. That puts stress on the defense.”

Packers

Aaron Nagler reports that representatives for CB Jaire Alexander met with the Packers on Wednesday at the Combine to discuss a contract extension.

met with the Packers on Wednesday at the Combine to discuss a contract extension. According to Nagler, nothing is imminent between the two parties, but there’s a “decent chance” that a deal could be in place before the start of free agency.

Vikings

ESPN’s Adam Schefter discussed the interview between the Vikings and Jim Harbaugh and how it went down in a recent interview with Paul Allen.

“It was a nine-hour meeting,” Schefter said, via VikingsWire.com. “And I know there are all of these reports that they didn’t make an offer. I don’t know if it was like that or not like that. I think they talked about what it would look like and what it would take and what it would be. So maybe there’s not an offer that was made or wasn’t made or whatever.

“But there were serious talks for nine hours, and I think both determined it wasn’t—I spoke with him that night. And he was very complimentary of ownership and the organization and what a great place it would have been. But it’s not right—right now.”