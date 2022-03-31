NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

As Bears GM Ryan Poles began sinking into his first offseason in charge in Chicago, he quickly realized there was a lot of trade interest in DE Khalil Mack. The end result was that the first major move of his tenure was trading Mack to the Chargers for a second and sixth-round pick.

“The big thing was just letting him know how much the organization appreciated him, how much I appreciated his career,” Poles said via the Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain. “I think the world of him. But also to let him know that it’s best for the club that we go in different directions. But I took the time to let him know that I was going to make sure that he was going to be put in a situation that was going to be good for him, where he could compete.”

The return is a lot less than what the Bears gave up to get Mack back in 2018, which at the time was an enormous blockbuster involving two first-round picks and a record-setting contract. But Poles says they took an analytical look at the decision and decided the chances of getting more value for Mack in the future weren’t as good as making the deal now.

“It was just looking at our future,” Poles said. “It was looking at where we needed to go. Again, the (number of our 2022) picks were low. And like I mentioned, using the different tools, analytics, everything, it just seemed like the right time to do it in terms of value where we can help this team out now and in the future.”

Poles also had buy-in for the move and what it entailed from the whole organization, including HC Matt Eberflus and chairperson George McCaskey.

“Yeah I mean, Khalil has had a great career,” Eberflus said. “He’s going to continue to do well and do a lot of good things in the future. But we just thought what was best for the organization going forward, looking at the whole piece of it, you know, the contract, looking at everything. Going forward for us, the club, it was the best move for us. We all signed off on it. It will be good for us in the long run.”

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur on how long QB Aaron Rodgers might play in his career: “I think he’ll go as long as he wants to go. He’s got not only the talent and the mind, but the way he takes care of himself is as good as I’ve seen.” (Ryan Wood)

Vikings

Vikings CB Patrick Peterson said following his return to the team that he believes Minnesota got better this offseason: “It’s a great group of guys. I just felt like it was right to be there and grind with those guys. The team is stacked. We just couldn’t put it all together in certain situations (last year). I think we got better this offseason.” (Will Ragatz)

Peterson said he wants to play three more years in the NFL, and admitted that he's not looking for a massive payday at this point in his career: "I'm not trying to back up the Brink's truck anymore." (Chris Tomasson)

Peterson expects the Vikings to add to their defensive back room: “I think they’re definitely going to draft a corner.” (Tomasson)

Peterson’s one-year, $4 million deal includes a $1.5 million signing bonus, a guaranteed salary of $2 million, up to $500,000 in per-game active roster bonuses, and $1 million in playtime-playoffs incentive. (Aaron Wilson)

Peterson mentioned that the Bills, Bears, Buccaneers, Colts, and Commanders were all showing interest in him as a free agent. (All Things Covered)