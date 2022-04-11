NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears QB Trevor Siemian is confident in his role as a veteran, backup quarterback and knows what he will be able to provide for starter QB Justin Fields.

“That’s kind of been my role the last several years is backup quarterback, kind of figuring out and identifying what the starter needs,” Siemian said, via ChicagoBears.com. “For Justin, I can give him a little bit of perspective. I don’t want to act like I have all the answers and he’s certainly going to get plenty of coaching. But being a young starter—cause I was [one] several years ago—you need kind of a foxhole guy. Or a guy on some days to talk football with, and on some days to talk about movies or whatever else and shoot the breeze with. Justin’s got so much potential, so I’m looking to do whatever I can to help him hopefully make a jump here.”

Tyquan Thornton is visiting the Baylor WRis visiting the Bears , according to Josh Norris