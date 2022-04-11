NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears
Bears QB Trevor Siemian is confident in his role as a veteran, backup quarterback and knows what he will be able to provide for starter QB Justin Fields.
“That’s kind of been my role the last several years is backup quarterback, kind of figuring out and identifying what the starter needs,” Siemian said, via ChicagoBears.com. “For Justin, I can give him a little bit of perspective. I don’t want to act like I have all the answers and he’s certainly going to get plenty of coaching. But being a young starter—cause I was [one] several years ago—you need kind of a foxhole guy. Or a guy on some days to talk football with, and on some days to talk about movies or whatever else and shoot the breeze with. Justin’s got so much potential, so I’m looking to do whatever I can to help him hopefully make a jump here.”
- Baylor WR Tyquan Thornton is visiting the Bears, according to Josh Norris.
Packers
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Wisconsin TE Jake Ferguson visited the Packers last Friday.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports Nebraska WR Samori Toure is making a pre-draft visit with the Colts.
- Per PFN’s Aaron Wilson, Texas A&M S Leon O’Neal has met virtually with the Packers.
- Wilson reports Wisconsin S Scott Nelson has worked out for the Packers.
Vikings
- According to Josh Norris, Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt is visiting the Vikings.
- Aaron Wilson reports Appalachian State WR Corey Sutton has previously met with the Vikings.
- Vikings S Harrison Smith on how long he will play in the NFL: “Whenever people ask me that, I say until they kick me out. Ten years was a goal. But as long as I’m enjoying it, until they kick me out.” (Chad Graff)
- Vikings QB Kirk Cousins says he wants to retire with the Vikings and he’s focused on playing his way into that possibility. (Ben Goessling)
