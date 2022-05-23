NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Like a lot of things in Chicago, the Bears’ offensive line is in flux heading into 2022. The early indications are that 2021 second and fifth-rounders Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom are the favorites to start at right and left tackle respectively.

“They’re doing everything we’re asking of them right now,” Bears C Lucas Patrick said via the Athletic’s Adam Jahns. “They’re working hard. They’re adapting to the new offense. They’re just grinding. This is the time where I say, as a player, you want to just get bigger, faster, stronger and focus on the details of your technique.”

Packers

Packers WR Sammy Watkins‘ contract shows he’s not a lock to make the final roster, as the team guaranteed just $350,000 of his deal in the form of a signing bonus. But Watkins has a huge fan in the building in the form of WR coach Jason Vrable who was in Buffalo when Watkins was drafted and has advocated for years the team try to sign the veteran.

“The way he was running some routes and catching, it [during OTAs] reminded me of when he first walked on the field,” Vrable said via the Athletic’s Matt Schneidman. “He’s here doing all the workouts right now in conditioning. He feels good where his body is at. One thing you’ll see with him is he plucks the ball different. He has hands where you’ll hear the pluck and running through catch, and his play strength. There’s a reason why we drafted him that high and he’s had a lot of successful years in his career.”

Vikings

Vikings LB Eric Kendricks is excited about the coaching staff the team was able to put together this past offseason and is looking forward to a fresh start.

“I’m real excited about the staff,” Kendricks said, via Twin Cities Pioneer Press. “Everybody’s been on board, everybody’s been communicating very well… We have this amazing opportunity ahead of us again…Whatever happened last year is in the past and we have to move forward. We can learn from a lot of things, but we also have to adapt and change with the new year.”

Kendricks said he had a conversation with team ownership following the conclusion of the 2021 season, and was happy with the open dialogue they were able to have.

“We had a great conversation at the end of the season and throughout the offseason a little bit,” Kendricks said. “I’ve talked with the Wilfs as well…Just having that bridge of communication with them and the management as well, I feel like it’s not really common. I’ve talked to players around the league and they don’t really have that communication with their ownership.”

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell is impressed with Kendricks’ leadership role on the team.

“From day one, I’ve been so impressed by Eric and just his impact on our team, his impact as a leader, part of our leadership group that we have here, which I’m very, very fortunate in my first job as a head coach to have such a good group,” O’Connell said.