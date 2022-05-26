NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears TE Cole Kmet reflected on having no touchdown receptions last season and the opportunities he had in the red zone.

“I look back on it and I look back at each part of my game and that was an area that was lacking for me, so I look at it and I look at what opportunities you had in the red zone,” Kmet said, via Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic.

Kmet recalled a dropped pass in the end zone against the 49ers in Week 8.

“The one against San Fran against Warner in the end zone where honestly it was just a timing thing where Justin went in one place and I went the other, that’s something that I think we’re going to have figured out this year,” Kmet said.

As for another missed touchdown opportunity in Week 14 against the Packers, Kmet added that it was another play he wants back.

“And then the same thing, there was one in Green Bay, a low ball that just skipped off the ground a bit,” Kmet said. “So those are the two that I look at that I wish I had back, and that’s really all I can look at and kind of assess myself on.”

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur and GM Brian Gutekunst spoke about their three new rookie wide receivers — second-rounder Christian Watson, fourth-rounder Romeo Doubs and seventh-rounder Samori Toure — and what they bring to Green Bay’s offense.

“I do think that they all offer some versatility, whether or not we want to put them inside or outside,” LaFleur said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “They’re all eager to learn, and we’ll just see how much they can handle and how fast they can acclimate themselves to our offense.”

“So many of these guys, especially from the lower levels, got caught in that COVID year where they couldn’t play or didn’t play much and then some of them transferred to try to get opportunities,” Gutekunst said. “Samori fell into that kind of category. Certainly when you look back at his last year in Montana, where he had a huge year — 1,300-some yards, 10 touchdowns — transferred to Nebraska and put up really good numbers in one year there, we kind of knew him all the way through.”

Toure was the team’s last draft pick and will be fighting to make the roster on a team that rarely retains more than six wide receivers.

“Making that transition and coming into a whole new situation, whole new offense and starting a whole new playbook, being a part of a whole new team is something I experienced already,” Toure said. “I think that can help me in this situation.”

Packers veteran WR Randall Cobb thinks second-round Watson is the “total package” as a receiver: “He has the total package. Just being around him for the past week and seeing some of the things he can do, he has all the tools. He’s very gifted.” (Wes Hodkiewicz)

Vikings

Vikings OC Wes Phillips said second-year QB Kellen Mond is showing progress in their offseason program and is working closely with assistant QBs coach Jerrod Johnson.

“Kellen is very sharp. He has really picked up the offense very well,” Phillips said, via the Vikings’ official Twitter. “I don’t know if you guys have seen him out here every day working with Jerrod Johnson—extra drill work, really working on his fundamentals. He’s done a really nice job getting up to speed with our offense, our terminology. He’s calling the plays really well in the huddle, and his eyes are in the right place.”

Vikings CB Cameron Dantzler said he was excited for the team to draft second-round CB Andrew Booth and is eager to compete against him for a role this offseason: “When we drafted him I was excited, I was glad to add some firepower in the secondary. He’s a great player and I’m going to love competing with him. Whoever starts it’s whatever helps the team win. It’s going to be a great battle.” (Chris Tomasson)