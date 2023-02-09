NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Kirk Cousins

Bears

The Athletic’s Adam Jahns says Bears TE Cole Kmet is a top candidate for an extension from Chicago this offseason as he enters the final year of his rookie deal in 2023.

Close behind is WR Darnell Mooney, who was praised by GM Ryan Poles after the season despite a disappointing drop in production from the year before.

Jahns adds the Bears have started talks with CB Jaylon Johnson, who is their best corner. However he notes Johnson has just one interception in three seasons which might push his contract value lower than he'd like.

Jahns expects Bears WR Chase Claypool, DE Trevis Gipson and CB Kindle Vildor to all play out the final year of their rookie contracts before the team seriously engages in contract talks.

Packers

The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman notes that he doesn’t expect WR Randall Cobb or TE Marcedes Lewis back with the Packers in 2023 unless QB Aaron Rodgers is also back.

Green Bay won't have a big free agent budget but Schneidman expects them to dedicate a big chunk of it to upgrading the safety position, as veteran Adrian Amos is on an expiring deal and former first-round S Darnell Savage was benched at one point last season, although his contract essentially locks him onto the roster.

Based on contracts for other returners, Schneidman estimates it'll cost the Packers a deal in the range of $4-$5 million a year to re-sign CB Keisean Nixon.

. Eastern Carolina QB Holton Ahlers has met three times with the Packers. He participated in both the Hula Bowl and NFLPA Bowl and was the MVP of both games. (Ryan Fowler)

Lane DE Andrew Farmer met with eight teams at the Hula Bowl, including the Packers. (Justin Melo)

Vikings

Despite the bitter end to the season in the playoffs, the first year for the Vikings under HC Kevin O’Connell was largely a success. Going forward, the team obviously hopes new DC Brian Flores turns around that side of the ball, but O’Connell has big plans for the offense too, and they apparently include QB Kirk Cousins.

“We’re going to want to have a clear-cut plan of where we want to take our offense,” O’Connell said via ESPN’s Kevin Seifert, “and continue to grow roles and responsibilities within it. And I think Kirk will be leading the charge with that, with his ability now, one year in, to know there is not so much learning that needs to take place of the base way of doing things. Now we can tweak, now we can adapt, now we can evolve and continue to allow him to feel as comfortable as possible with what we’re asking for him to do, and I think that’s where real growth can come.”

Cousins is under contract for 2023 but Seifert points out it’s the final year of his deal, and while the team has been clear he’s in their plans for this coming season, the future is murkier.

Seifert says Minnesota could give the 35-year-old Cousins another short extension but that would entail a commitment through at least the 2024 season. There’s some risk there, as Cousins has been durable so far but has also been hit more than almost any other quarterback since 2015.

Ultimately, Seifert expects the Vikings to extend Cousins and keep an eye out for an opportunity to draft a successor.