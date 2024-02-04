NFC Notes: Ben Johnson, Jerry Jones, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

ESPN’s Jenna Laine reports Lions OC Ben Johnson was “turned off” by Commanders ownership, referring to them as “basketball guys” who were too confident in their football opinions.

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is taking accountability for their 48-32 loss to the Packers in the Wildcard Round and admits it was an “impactful day” toward how they’ll approach this offseason.

“You can start here and go all the way down the line,” Jones said, via Clarence Hill of the Star-Telegram. ”That was a bad day for us. And (it) manifests and created a lot of scrutiny on days long before that, and long after that. That’s what kind of day it was. So it’ll be an impactful day. We’ll do things that honor the fact that we didn’t play well against the Packers.”

Jones wants to continue building around McCarthy and feels bringing him back for 2024 is “overwhelmingly the right decision.”

“We need to benefit from of what he’s done well, and we’re better off riding with it than we would be by changing or obviously, I would have changed,” Jones said. “This is one I’m very comfortable with. It was just overwhelmingly the right decision to have the continuity that Mike brings.”

As for Dak Prescott, who is entering the final year of his contract, Jones confirmed Prescott remains their answer at quarterback.

“Dak has done nothing to change my mind about any promise for the future,” Jones said. “I think I’ve said in the deal that we will go as far as Dak takes us in the playoffs. Remember that. We will go as far as Dak takes us, and that is how far we went. So my point is, that doesn’t change a thing. We’ll go as far as Dak takes us.”

Eagles

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Eagles are hiring Doug Nussmeier as their new QB coach. He held the same role for the Chargers last year under new Eagles OC Kellen Moore .

as their new QB coach. He held the same role for the Chargers last year under new Eagles OC . Eagles DB coach D.K. McDonald is leaving to join Kansas as the team’s co-DC and secondary coach. (Bruce Feldman)