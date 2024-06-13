NFC Notes: Ben Johnson, Josh Jacobs, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears RB D’Andre Swift feels like he’s walking into a “great situation” with first-round QB Caleb Williams and a strong offensive cast.

“It’s a great situation to walk into when you’ve got a rookie quarterback who has great potential and you’ve got guys around him who have been in the league for a couple of years,” Swift said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Lions

Lions OC Ben Johnson elected to return to Detroit despite receiving interest as a head coach this offseason. Johnson explained he likes what they’ve built in Detroit and wants to “reap the rewards” a little longer.

“I think when it boils down to it, I want the sun to shine a little bit longer. That’s really what it comes down for me,” Johnson said, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN. “I like the sunshine. I like what we’ve built here, starting with ownership, the head coach and the GM on down. We have a great group of guys in the locker room, and I want to reap the rewards with them a little bit longer.”

Johnson reiterated he loves being a part of the Lions organization and his family is comfortable in Detroit.

“I’m not gonna do it just to do it. I love what I’m doing right now. Love it,” Johnson said. “I love where I’m at. My family loves where we’re at. Love the people that we’re doing it with, so I’m not willing to go down the other path yet, unless I feel really good about how it’s gonna unfold.”

As for whether Lions HC Dan Campbell was surprised about Johnson returning, Campbell responded the offensive coordinator sees a “good opportunity” for them and appreciates how Johnson is only looking for the right situation.

“Am I surprised? No. Only because I wouldn’t have been surprised had he taken one too,” Campbell said. “I think he feels like it’s a good opportunity here and he wants to make the most of it, and if something else becomes available, it needs to be right. Everything needs to be right, and I appreciate that about him. Not everybody would do that.”

Packers

Both Packers HC Matt LaFleur and QB Jordan Love called RB Josh Jacobs a great teammate and praised his leadership abilities.

“He’s a great teammate, great leader,” LaFleur said, via Packers Wire. “I’ve enjoyed getting to know him, and so I think there’s a lot of great things he brings to our football team.”

Love is excited to have Jacobs with him in the backfield.

“He’s an awesome player. He’s an awesome teammate so far,” Love said. “It’s been good getting to know him. I’m excited to see what he can do this year.”