NFC Notes: Ben Johnson, Rome Odunze, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears rookie WR Rome Odunze has made some mistakes his rookie season and fell short of his goals, but is overall happy with the progress he’s made thus far.

“I feel like I went out there and did what I could and made mistakes and tried to improve on those things and continue to do so,” Odunze said, via Marquee Sports. “At the end of the day, I can put my best foot forward and do whatever I can to help this team to try and reach some of those goals. That’s why you set those goals. Sometimes, you fall short, and you look and you reassess, like, ‘Okay, I fell short. What do I need to go do?’ Make my next goal even bigger than that, realize that and make come to fruition. Those are all things that happened. So far, I’m grateful for where I’m at.”

Odunze will look to finish his rookie season on a high note and head into the off-season with momentum.

“You only get one rookie season,” Odunze said. “That’s kind of motivation for me just to continue to put good stuff on tape and be the best player I can be every time we step on the field. We’ve got three more opportunities to do that and I’m looking forward to doing so.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler “fully expects” the Bears to interview Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury for their head coach vacancy because of his history with Chicago QB Caleb Williams .

for their head coach vacancy because of his history with Chicago QB . Adam Jahns of The Athletic listed the following coordinators as offensive-minded targets for Chicago’s head coach vacancy: Bills OC Joe Brady, Buccaneers OC Liam Coen, Lions OC Ben Johnson, Raven OC Todd Monken, Texans OC Bobby Slowik, and Kingsbury.

Lions

SI.com’s Albert Breer said Lions OC Ben Johnson’s two criteria for a future head coach job are alignment between the HC and GM and an owner who will address issues aggressively.

two criteria for a future head coach job are alignment between the HC and GM and an owner who will address issues aggressively. Breer adds Johnson won’t just take an interview to take one and every interview he takes will have the intent of taking the job.

When asked if he wants to be a head coach, Johnson said there’s always a “burning desire” to see if he’d make a good head coach and he feels “far more prepared” if he got another opportunity, via Justin Rogers.

Detroit HC Dan Campbell doesn’t think CB Ifeatu Melifonwu will be ready for Week 16 but thinks he’s close. (Justin Rogers)

doesn’t think CB will be ready for Week 16 but thinks he’s close. (Justin Rogers) Campbell is also optimistic about RB David Montgomery returning for the postseason and they are yet to decide whether to place him on injured reserve. (Eric Woodyard)

returning for the postseason and they are yet to decide whether to place him on injured reserve. (Eric Woodyard) Regarding CB Carlton Davis, Campbell doesn’t expect him to return at all this season. (Rogers)

Packers

Matt Schneidman of The Athletic would choose Packers WRs Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs along with TE Tucker Kraft if money prevents them from keeping the whole group together.

and along with TE if money prevents them from keeping the whole group together. Schneidman adds “there’s no way” CB Eric Stokes comes back in free agency but will continue to use him this year because of a lack of experienced depth.