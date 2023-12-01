NFC Notes: Bijan Robinson, Bryce Young, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons first-round RB Bijan Robinson said he never wants to be a player who complains about his usage and is focused on making the most out of the carries he receives.

“I never wanna be the guy to talk about touches,” Robinson said, via ProFootballTalk. “I just know that whatever touches I do get, I have to make the most of it.”

According to Aaron Wilson, the Falcons hosted LB Jimmy Phillips for a tryout.

Panthers

Panthers first-round QB Bryce Young said he accepts ownership in the team firing former HC Frank Reich.

“We all do. We all share in that,” Young said, via ESPN’s David Newton. “We never want to see people get fired. We wanted to come in and conquer things together and accomplish our goals together. We all take responsibility in that.”

Panthers owner David Tepper has no regrets about picking Young over Texans first-round QB C.J. Stroud.

“We are totally confident in that pick,” Tepper said. “The people that made that pick first would be totally confident in that. Some of them you could ask. And for me, I’m totally confident in agreeing with that pick.”

Young added that he does expect minor tweaks in how the team prepares offensively moving forward.

“Of course, there will be little tweaks with change in leadership, change in roles,” he said. “Of course, things are going to look a little different. But I believe in everyone here. Time will tell as far as what the results are.”

Panthers OLB Brian Burns refused to answer on whether the team firing HC Frank Reich impacted him re-signing with the team following the season: ‘’I believe in this team.’’ (David Newton)

Lions

Lions third-round QB Hendon Hooker is excited to finally put pads back on and get back on the practice field.

“It’s been a year since I put on shoulder pads,” Hooker said, via Tim Twentyman of the team’s website. “So, throwing with my shoulder pads I have to get accustomed to again. It was a blast just to get out there with the guys and compete.”

The Lions have three weeks to determine if they’ll put Hooker on the active roster. He plans on taking it one day at a time and putting his best foot forward.

“Just want to get better every day one percent,” Hooker said of his expectations for the next three weeks. “Continue to stay in my playbook, continue to ask questions and get better. It was fun just to get out there and run through the plays communicate with the guys and just ask them what they are seeing on the field. It just feels good to be a baller again.”