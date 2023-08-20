NFC Notes: Bijan Robinson, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers third-string QB John Wolford had to be immobilized and stretchered out of Saturday’s preseason game after a neck injury. Bucs HC Todd Bowles says Wolford is okay: “He got his movement back in his arm. It kind of went numb a little bit. He got his movement back, and he seems to be OK.” (Pro Football Talk)

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield didn't play and Tampa Bay went back to QB Kyle Trask , who started the game, after Wolford's injury. Bowles explained they did that because Trask was already warm and ready to play. He added they planned to play Mayfield but changed their minds to get Trask reps in the two-minute drill. (Jenna Laine)

Bowles declined to say which quarterback will start in the third and final preseason game, or get the call in Week 1 as the starter. (Greg Auman)

Falcons

Falcons first-round RB Bijan Robinson put on a little show for fans with a one-handed catch from QB Desmond Ridder, as well as a 12-yard run. Both displays impressed HC Arthur Smith, who doesn’t think Robinson is going to have any problem adapting to the NFL.

“It felt awesome,” Robinson said, via TheAthletic.com. “It was definitely a blessing to be out there and to show little snippets of the gift God has given me. I know it’s the preseason, but I was ready to go.”

“Bijan Robinson operated fast. It certainly didn’t look too big for him,” Smith added.

Panthers Panthers HC Frank Reich said first-round QB Bryce Young looked good during the preseason but was likely expecting to throw the ball more. “I thought Bryce looked sharp,” Reich said, via Pro Football Talk. “I think he wanted to throw the ball more. He wanted to throw a little bit more, but I thought he looked sharp. I think he was seeing it really well. They did blitz a few times. We’ll see the film but I think we made the right protection call every time. I just felt like he was comfortable and poised in the pocket and seeing what he was supposed to see.” Sheena Quick reports Panthers WR Terrace Marshall (back) is expected to miss a few weeks after undergoing an MRI of his injury.