NFC Notes: Bill Belichick, Brian Burns, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that Bill Belichick was interested in the Falcons’ head coach job, but “wasn’t necessarily crestfallen that it didn’t happen.”

Fowler doesn’t get the sense that Belichick was “trying to bulldoze a front office” as some prior reports indicated. Although, Fowler adds that Belichick would have needed “a structure that gives him some level of power.”

Matt Zenitz reports the Falcons are hiring Rams associate director of strength and conditioning John Griffin in a lead strength and conditioning role.

Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline has heard the Falcons come up as a potential suitor for Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed if he makes it to free agency.

Panthers

Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer doesn’t think the Panthers will have trouble budgeting to retain all three of OLB Brian Burns , LB Frankie Luvu and DT Derrick Brown on long-term deals this offseason. While they don’t have an excess of cap space this year, those deals would be bigger charges in 2025 and 2026 and Carolina is in great shape for those years at the moment.

Burns and Luvu are on expiring deals, while Brown is entering the final year of his deal on the fifth-year option. An extension for Brown could actually create more cap space for the Panthers in 2024, per Kaye, as would a new deal for Burns relative to the franchise tag. Carolina is expected to tag Burns if no long-term deal is reached before free agency.

Regarding Burns, Kaye says his understanding is Carolina wants Burns back but doesn’t plan to give him a blank check. Reports last summer indicated Burns was looking for something north of $25 million per season, which the Panthers obviously weren’t comfortable with otherwise he’d have already been extended.

Saints

Saints QB Derek Carr said he suffered three broken ribs, two concussions, a back issue, and “tore the heck out of his shoulder” in 2023, via Katherine Terrell.

said he suffered three broken ribs, two concussions, a back issue, and “tore the heck out of his shoulder” in 2023, via Katherine Terrell. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports New Orleans is expected to hire former Bears QB coach Andrew Janocko for the same role.

for the same role. NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports the Saints are also planning to hire OL coach John Benton .

. Rod Walker reports the Falcons are hiring Saints offensive assistant DJ Williams as assistant quarterback coach.