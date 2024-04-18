NFC Notes: Bill Belichick, DeVonta Smith, Daniel Jones, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders
- According to a report by ESPN’s Don Van Natta Jr., Seth Wickersham and Jeremy Fowler, former Patriots HC Bill Belichick was “very interested” in signing with the Washington Commanders.
- ESPN reports Commanders minority owner Magic Johnson “lobbied hard” for Belichick, but owner Josh Harris spoke privately to Patriots owner Robert Kraft and decided against hiring him despite respecting Belichick as a coach.
- ESPN points out Harris wanted a similar structure to what he has with the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, which is a strong general manager over a head coach. Johnson also endorsed Harris’ approach.
- One source close to Belichick said the coach had “questions” about working in a system based on having a strong general manager.
- Adam Schefter reports the Commanders are naming former longtime NFL executive Dave Gardi as senior vice president of football initiatives
- Schefter adds that Gardi will handle assorted in-game management duties, and support the coaching staff and front office on compliance with league protocols, officiating trends, and health and safety guidelines.
- Iowa TE Erick All will take an official visit with the Commanders. (Ryan Fowler)
- Houston Christian DE Jalyx Hunt had an official 30 visit with the Commanders. (Tom Pelissero)
- Louisville CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. took an official visit with the Commanders. (Billy Marshall)
- According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Penn State DE Chop Robinson has a visit with the Commanders on Wednesday.
- Washington owner Josh Harris was present this week for the official 30 visits to support HC Dan Quinn and GM Adam Peters, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.
- Aaron Wilson reports the Commanders hosted Boston College CB Elijah Jones for a pre-draft visit.
- Washington also hosted Kansas DE Austin Booker for a visit. (Wilson)
Eagles
- According to a report by ESPN’s Don Van Natta Jr., Seth Wickersham and Jeremy Fowler, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie thought it’d be worth asking a “confidant” about the possibility of bringing in former Patriots HC Bill Belichick if they moved on from HC Nick Sirianni, but they felt comfortable bringing back Sirianni.
- In the end, a source close to Belichick said he would’ve been interested in Philadelphia.
- Despite there being chatter in league circles that Belichick would fit well with the Eagles, Lurie wondered if it was worth overhauling their coaching staff for someone who would likely only coach for two years given he’s just 15 wins away from passing Don Shula for most wins all-time.
- One source with knowledge of Philadelphia’s thinking said signing Belichick would entail they are starting all over from scratch: “You’ll have to start over again. Who would replace him? He hasn’t had a good record of developing coaches. They were afraid that he’ll have changed everything and every person, and [then] you’ll be starting from scratch again. He didn’t demand those changes, but they felt like, if we hire him, we have to give everything to him and trust how he does it.”
- The Eagles signed WR DeVonta Smith to a three-year, $75 million extension with $51 million in new guarantees and $69.997 million in total guarantees including a $20.351 million signing bonus. (Over The Cap)
- Smith’s 2024 and 2025 base salaries are fully guaranteed. If he’s on the roster on the third day of the 2025 league year, he will receive $14 million fully guaranteed for 2026. If he’s on the roster on the third day of the league year in 2026, he will earn $22 million guaranteed in 2027.
- In 2028, Smith has a $1 million roster bonus along with $510k per-game roster bonuses from 2026 to 2028. Smith can also earn up to $3 million in incentives.
- The Eagles added four void years at the end of the contract for salary cap purposes. Smith’s 2024 cap number will increase by $1.7 million and his 2025 cap number will decrease by $8.067 million.
- Smith talked about his relationship with WR A.J. Brown as Brown was the first one to congratulate Smith on the new deal: “You have two guys that want to be the Alpha. … But there isn’t a day that goes by when we don’t text each other.” (Jeff McLane)
- Eagles QB Jalen Hurts credited OC Brian Johnson with his development, adding: “He’s more than capable of being a big-time head coach in this league.” (Tim McManus)
- Eagles OL Cam Jurgens on potentially replacing C Jason Kelce: “Just be myself. I’m not trying to be somebody’s replacement or somebody’s next person. Can I be the best football player I can be in wherever position they put me? That’s what I’m gonna do.” (Olivia Reiner)
- Houston Christian DE Jalyx Hunt had an official 30 visit with the Eagles. (Tom Pelissero)
- USC RB MarShawn Lloyd had an official 30 visit with the Eagles. (Ryan Fowler)
- Rutgers CB Max Melton visited the Eagles, though it’s possible his visit counted as a local prospect visit. (Anthony DiBonna)
- Penn State DE Adisa Isaac went on an apparent official visit with the Eagles. (Anthony DiBonna)
Giants
- Giants QB Daniel Jones on the possibility of the Giants drafting a quarterback: “The best way to handle that is to focus on what I’m doing, focus on myself, making sure I’m healthy and ready to play good football. That’s what I can control.” (Ralph Vacchiano)
- Jones also declared that his neck is fully healthy: “My neck is 100 percent healthy. That was a stinger-type injury, which is common in football.” (Ryan Dunleavy)
- Giants HC Brian Daboll said they will keep the situation regarding TE Darren Waller‘s potential retirement “in-house.” (Dan Salomone)
- Daboll commented on QB Daniel Jones‘ rehab from his torn ACL: “He’s doing everything we need him to do… He’s making strides.” (Charlotte Carroll)
- New York OC Mike Kafka stated it’s “certainly an honor” to have assistant head coach added to his official title. (Salomone)
- Kafka had interest from Seattle to take their OC role but noted he wasn’t looking for a lateral move. (Ryan Dunleavy)
- New Giants DC Shane Bowen said most of the guys on defense are getting a fresh start with him taking over: “Ultimately we’re going to do what we need to win.” (Salomone)
- Bowen has high hopes for their front seven and is “really excited” to have DE Brian Burns: “I’m going to have high standards for that group.” (Salomone)
- Bowen also commented on his pressure plan for 2024: “My history has been, ‘We’ve got 4 guys that can go rush, we’re going to let them go rush.'” (Dunleavy)
- Regarding LB Isaiah Simmons, Bowen loves his “unique skillset” along with his ability to play man coverage and blitz. Bowen added they will find the best spot for him. (Salomone)
- The main aspects Bowen prioritizes in a cornerback are defending the deep part of the field, playing man coverage and being a willing tackler even if they don’t have the standard measurements at the position. (Dan Duggan)
