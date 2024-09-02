NFC Notes: Blake Corum, Hjalte Froholdt, Kyren Williams, Cardinals, Rams

Cardinals

Cardinals

The Cardinals signed G Hjalte Froholdt

to a two-year extension worth $14.745 million. The contract includes a $4 million signing bonus, $8 million guaranteed, $7.25 million fully guaranteed, and has salaries of $2 million, $2.5 million, and $4.77 million. (Aaron Wilson)

Rams

Rams RB Blake Corum admitted that he is not sure how many carries he can expect to see as a rookie behind starting RB Kyren Williams.

“I’m not really sure. I’m not really sure,” Corum said, via RamsWire.com. “I know I’ve had a good camp and Kyren’s a phenomenal back, so we could just feed off each other. Anything to help the team. I don’t know how many carries I’ll get. Maybe five, maybe 10, maybe more. I don’t know, but I’ll be ready whenever the number’s called.”

Rams HC Sean McVay defended the decision to make RB Kyren Williams the team’s punt returner.

“Kyren Williams is going to be our punt returner. It’s another opportunity for him to get touches and impact the game,” McVay said, via Around The NFL. “You feel comfortable with that because of the confidence in Blake Corum and Ronnie Rivers being able to spell him if need be. So that was what has made it tough for ‘X’. He didn’t do anything not to win the punt return job. It’s just Kyren is a guy that we want to continue to have different ways that he can impact the game and that’s one going to be reflected.“