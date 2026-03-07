NFC Notes: Bobby Okereke, Drew Petzing, Cowboys’ Draft Visits, Giants, Lions

Cowboys

The Giants elected to release LB Bobby Okereke on Tuesday, freeing up $9 million in cap space and creating $5.46 million in dead money. New York GM Joe Schoen was asked about Okereke before the roster move, saying they would examine their roster to determine where they could create cap space.

“We’re going to do that when we get back,” Schoen said, via Dan Duggan of The Athletic. “We’ll get an idea what the values are for some of our UFAs and what type of room we’re going to need and then how we’re going to approach that.”

Lions

Drew Petzing is entering his first year as the Lions’ offensive coordinator after holding the same role with the Cardinals. Detroit HC Dan Campbell said Petzing brings an understanding of protection, the run game, passing game, and quarterback play.

“I’ve always liked Drew from afar,” Campbell said, via Colton Pouncy of The Athletic. “I just think he understands the protections, he understands the run game, he understands the pass game certainly, quarterback play. … He’s coached receivers, he’s coached tight ends, coached quarterbacks. … That’s important for this one. We had a lot of different guys to interview. … He was the right fit. I felt that within 20 minutes.”

As for what impressed him about Petzing, Campbell responded that his confidence, conviction, knowledge, and attention to detail stood out.

“His confidence, his conviction, his knowledge, his detail in everything and why he was doing what he was doing, and what he was thinking and how he was teaching it,” Campbell said. “I just loved his presence, and I loved the way he taught, and I love the detail behind it. … I just think that he’s a creative guy and can make things happen.”

Regarding Kelvin Sheppard‘s first year as their defensive coordinator in 2025, Campbell thinks he learned a lot on the job, but thinks they can “tighten the screws on a few things.”

“I think Shep did a good job, and I think he learned a lot and I think he grew a ton,” Campbell said. “I love the staff that’s around him, I really do, man. We’ve just got to tighten the screws on a few things. … What can we do better? What do the players — what can they do better? How complex is this, really? Is it out of their wheelhouse? (Are we) asking somebody to do something they cannot do?”