NFC Notes: Brandin Cooks, Jordan Davis, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys WR Brandin Cooks spoke about bringing an explosive presence to the offense this season, which is something Dallas has desperately needed. He is also being meticulous with his routine and preparations for the offense of HC Mike McCarthy.

“I just want to continue to bring that explosive play,” Cooks said, via CowboysWire.com. “Being dynamic, something that they’ve already got, but just really just want to build on that. I would say I really learned my routine going into year four or year five, and every year I just feel like I’m adding to that. But like I tell the guys, I spend my money on my body because at the end of the day, your greatest ability, as you know, is your availability. Just take that seriously, not just on the field, but off the field as well.”

“Obviously I’m still learning, but as you know, McCarthy has been a part of a lot of explosive offenses everywhere he’s been,” Cooks said. “That’s what you feel. He wants to be explosive and dynamic with all of his players. And that’s what I’m still learning.”

Eagles

Eagles DL Jordan Davis is well aware that the team is expecting more from him and is ready to accept the challenge in his second year as a pro.

“I definitely know what’s expected of me,” Davis said, via Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “And I’m ready to meet those expectations. I understand that you’re asking a lot more of me and that’s OK, that’s what I’m here for. I’m lucky that I had that experience behind those guys to see what it took. But just try to take those lessons that they gave me and not let it go to waste.”

Eagles Lane Johnson on returning from torn abductor surgery: “Was tough at first, but good to go now. Easier than recovery from an ankle injury.” ( RTon returning from torn abductor surgery: “Was tough at first, but good to go now. Easier than recovery from an ankle injury.” ( Jeff McLane

Johnson also said that the contract extension he signed with the team that will keep him under contract through 2026 will likely be his last.

Giants

Giants OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux praised GM Joe Schoen‘s offseason and said that the new additions have made him fired up for training camp.

“We have a great GM,” Thibodeaux said, via Giants Wire. “Since I’ve been here, I told myself I want to be something like a GM one day, so I started to look at the team’s needs and whatever the case is. I think he’s brought in the right pieces for us to continue to grow on the offensive side and defensive side. A lot of guys he did bring in that are here now are primed and they’re some great players, so I’m excited to get out there and start training camp.”

Thibodeaux said the team’s depth has improved this offseason and everyone’s on board with the culture HC Brian Daboll has implemented.

“They’re amazing,” he said. “Now we have depth. I’m excited. A lot of guys are here to work. There are no egos. There’s nobody that doesn’t want to get better. If you look out there, it looks like practice is still going on because there are a lot of guys still training with each other, helping each other out. That’s the culture we’re building.”