NFC Notes: Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

After getting off to a slow start last season and spending time in HC Kyle Shanahan‘s doghouse, WR Brandon Aiyuk has emerged as another key weapon for the team and continues to build off of the strong second half of the 2021 season.

“I’m impressed how Aiyuk has carried himself,” Shanahan said, via Matt Barrows of The Athletic. “I think everyone knows how it started off last year. He was a little bit behind where I wanted him, and he accepted the challenge and handled it like a man and got so much better and just went to work.”

49ers LB Fred Warner said he does his best to hold Aiyuk accountable. Werner said that he knows the sky is the limit for Aiyuk and wants to help him reach his full potential.

“And I’ll say why,” Warner said. “I think he’s ready to make that next step and to play at an elite level. Ever since he got here I’ve gotten after him a little bit, going around the locker room and around the building, because I know how much he has in him. And I know if I nag him a little bit, he’s going to get tired of that and kind of hold his own.”

The Athletic’s Matt Barrows points out 49ers’ fourth-round OL Spencer Burford has taken all the reps at first-team right guard this offseason.

has taken all the reps at first-team right guard this offseason. 49ers S Jimmie Ward thinks Aiyuk and DE Nick Bosa are having the “best camp out of everybody” this offseason: “He’s having the best camp out of everybody on the team, beside Bosa. Bosa’s going to be bosa. BA taking his game to another level. I haven’t won a one-on-one route against him yet.” (Cam Inman)

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury said that he didn’t expect third-year RB Eno Benjamin to develop as much as he’s had thus far in his career: “I would’ve never expected him to come this far just looking at his first year.” (Darren Urban)

said that he didn’t expect third-year RB to develop as much as he’s had thus far in his career: “I would’ve never expected him to come this far just looking at his first year.” (Darren Urban) Cardinals LT D.J. Humphries said that he negotiated his three-year, $66.8 million extension as his own agent and is keeping an eye on a career in business after his time in the NFL. (Darren Urban)

Rams

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey told reporters that he is nowhere near full health, but added that he is doing much better than when he was playing through a shoulder injury during the season.

“I was just hoping it would get better over time, but obviously it didn’t,” Ramsey told Inside Rams Camp. “Right now, I’m nowhere near 100%, but I feel 10 times better than how my shoulder was feeling during the season, so I’m definitely optimistic about having my best season yet with no pain.”

“I never talk about my injuries and what happens throughout the season, just because I believe in my head, if I’m gonna go on the field, I’m just gonna give it my all,” Ramsey added. “I’m not gonna think about my injuries or whatever’s going on with my body. I’m sure other people in the league play through their injuries and through pain as well. So I never really talked about it, never really complained about it.”

Seahawks

Seahawks OC Shane Waldron said that Week 1 against the Broncos is their deadline to name a starting quarterback but they also “have a plan” in order.

“Denver,” said Waldron, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “We do have a plan though.”

When asked why Geno Smith has gotten nearly all of the time with the first-team offense, Waldron responded there are “a lot of different things” at play this offseason.

“There’s also a lot of different things with walk-throughs and everything we’ve got going,” Waldron said. “And there have been a few scenarios out here where there has been some overlap. And so we’re just going with our plan here, really evaluating those guys, evaluating everything they’re doing.”

Waldron added that Smith and QB Jacob Eason have done well helping Drew Lock get accustomed to their offense.

“They’re really helping each out and that’s allowed Drew to really pick up the offense in a good, timely fashion,” said Waldron.

According to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, the Seahawks’ workout for LB Reuben Foster on Sunday was primarily them “kicking-tires” on the free agent and “nothing sounds imminent” on a potential deal.