NFC Notes: Brandon Aiyuk, DK Metcalf, 49ers, Saints, Seahawks

49ers

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk said he’s developed a high level of trust with QB Brock Purdy, who gives San Francisco’s offense “a bunch of confidence.”

“Purdy, he’s done a great job since the moment he came in there and started his first start,” Aiyuk said, via 49ersWebZone. “Even when he ended up taking over in that Miami game. I think trust is very big. We talk about it in our offense all the time. If the quarterback can trust we’re going to be in a spot, where we’re supposed to be, then we can complete passes even when we have terrible looks. We can still continue to complete the ball, move the sticks, and keep the offense flowing. And I think trust is the main thing with that. But Purdy, I’m enjoying playing with him. He gives us confidence every single week. He gives us a bunch of confidence. So much confidence going in every game that not only are we going to win the game, but you have a chance to have a great game as well. So I’m loving playing with him.”

Aiyuk thinks Purdy plays with poise and urgency, and has the “it” factor.

“I’m not sure I can even define what ‘it’ is, but he has ‘it,'” said Aiyuk. “He plays with an extreme poise, but also poise and urgency. It’s like a mix of poise and urgency. He’s never too lagged. He’s just always on point. He’s on point. He’s ready to go. He plays with that swag that just bleeds all the way down to the rest of the offense, down to the rest of the team, that everybody can build off. Like I said, he has ‘it.'”

Saints

Saints OL Cesar Ruiz ‘s new four-year, $44 million extension includes a $7.5 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1.35 million, $9.15 million, $9.5 million, and $9.5 million. (Over The Cap)

‘s new four-year, $44 million extension includes a $7.5 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1.35 million, $9.15 million, $9.5 million, and $9.5 million. (Over The Cap) Ruiz’s 2024 base salary and an $8 million 2024 roster bonus are fully guaranteed. On the third day of the 2024 league year, his 2025 salary becomes fully guaranteed as well and is guaranteed for injury at signing. On the third day of the 2025 league year, $2.66 million of his 2026 salary becomes fully guaranteed.

The Saints tacked on two void years at the end of the deal to help with future restructures.

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll has spoken to WR DK Metcalf about controlling his temper after a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct in Week 1, which was certainly not the first of his career.

“DK and I talked for a long time last night about [how] that’s not what we can allow to happen because that means that they can control him and get after him,” Carroll said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. “So, he has to elevate above that. So it’s a challenge. This is nothing new. DK’s been an emotional, feisty, fiery player since the day he got here, and that is who he is. But he has to also manage that so they don’t take advantage of it.”

The Seahawks worked out three offensive players on Tuesday including TE Kendall Blanton, WR Izaiah Gathings, and WR E.J. Jenkins, via Aaron Wilson.