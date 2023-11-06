NFC Notes: Brandon Aiyuk, Geno Smith, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

While he could be a candidate for an extension, ESPN’s Dan Graziano mentions that WR Brandon Aiyuk could be a surprise trade candidate given that the 49ers are paying WR Deebo Samuel and will have other extensions to give out.

Cardinals

Cardinals DE Cameron Thomas was fined $6,495 for unnecessary roughness.

Seahawks

The Seahawks were feeling strong after a win over the Browns, yet many players including CB Tre Brown, LB Jordyn Brooks, and RT Jason Peters felt that the team did not come out strong in their loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

“This was our first real big test, and we came out there and flatlined,” Brown said, via Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. “We’ve gotta look ourselves in the eye and take accountability.”

“We didn’t come out ready,” Brooks added. “When you don’t come out ready against a good team, that’s what happens. We just had some mental errors, myself included. Missed tackles. I just don’t think we were ready; not like how we had been. That’s the result you get when you’re not ready. Because we’re human, I think just having so much success early, riding high, you get a little caught up in that — and then you get humbled. That’s what it is to be human. Today we just showed we’re human.”

“They was making Geno move and run around, so we gotta do better,” Peters noted. “I gotta do better.”

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll wouldn’t put all the blame on the shoulders of QB Geno Smith.

“I don’t think this is about Geno at all,” Carroll said. “I think this is about our football team, not answering the bell here. We couldn’t get it done. We came in here to slug it out, and they did a better job than we did with all of this. When they’re rushing the passer, that’s not Geno. This is not on one guy.”

“It’s tough. It sucks,” Smith continued. “We were looking forward to this matchup, and I feel like we didn’t play our best football today. We made a ton of mistakes, a lot of things we need to correct. But as I always say, I put those things right at my own feet. I look at myself in the mirror and say, ‘What can I do better to help this team and to help my guys?’”

Carroll on the injury sustained by DE Derick Hall: “It’s the same shoulder that he had hurt, which has been bothering him. He hit it pretty good. They didn’t think it was kind of like a re-injury.” (Michael-Shawn Dugar)