NFC Notes: Brian Branch, Caleb Williams, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears HC Ben Johnson on QB Caleb Williams ‘ continued decreasing completion percentage: “It’s an area we have certainly talked about. There’s no question.” (Dan Wiederer)

Johnson wants Williams to hit the primary receiver when they are open and wants the pass catcher to pay more attention to detail regarding route depth and steps. (Wiederer)

He continued on the passing game struggles: “Everybody has a role to play to get this pass game cleaned up. It’s not where it needs to be. We’re winning in spite of our passing game, not because of it. And none of us are pleased with that.” (Wiederer)

Lions

The Lions are headed for a second-straight game on Thursday after losing to the Packers on Thanksgiving in a game where they allowed 31 points. Detroit S Brian Branch isn’t panicking and believes they need to focus on executing their style more than worrying about the opposing offense.

“There’s nothing too much about the other teams, what they do. It’s all about us (taps his chest). If we hone into our craft and (play) disciplined, we’re gonna be alright,” Branch said, via Jeff Risdon of the Lions Wire. “It’s not time for panic. I feel like everybody outside of the organization is panicking. But, as long as we play our game, we’ll be fine.”

Packers

Packers WR Dontayvion Wicks had one of the best games of his career on Thanksgiving, where he hauled in six catches for 94 yards, including two of the biggest grabs of the game. Despite having drop issues early in his young career, Packers HC Matt LaFleur believes Wicks has plenty of talent and can overcome those issues permanently going forward.

“I know a lot of great receivers that have struggled with drops and then overcame that,” LaFleur said, via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. “He’s got great hands. He’s a natural plucker of the football, and so it’s never like a lack of confidence in him. I’ve never wavered. I can say, [speaking] for myself and our staff, we’ve never wavered on his ability.”

“He’s so talented, and you just got to keep on approaching it the same way — the way that he has — and I think games like this are going to happen for him.”