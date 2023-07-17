NFC Notes: Brian Burns, Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers, Lions, Panthers

Buccaneers

Veteran Buccaneers LB Lavonte David said during a recent media appearance that QB Baker Mayfield is already bringing his swagger and positivity to the Tampa Bay locker room.

“Obviously, Baker already he’s been ‘the guy’ and, you know, he’s expected to live up to what everybody expected him to be,” David said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “Baker is great for our locker room. I like the way Baker carries himself coming in with a ready-to-work mentality. Everybody loves him already and the way he approaches practice is great to see. So there are definitely some great things to see out of Baker. He’s a guy who’s done it before — took his team to the playoffs and done some great things so far. So the competition with those guys is going to be very, very competitive and I’m glad to be a part of it. During the minicamp it was really fun to see, man, those guys are really having fun with it and they’re helping each other throughout the way. So that’s definitely something I love to see, as well.”

Lions

One potential breakout player for the Lions to keep an eye on is DT Alim McNeill. He’s been a solid player his first two seasons but McNeill has designs on taking a huge step forward and being one of the dominant players at his position.

“I had a couple games where I liked a couple things that I did or a coach might’ve liked it, but I just want to be more consistent,” McNeill said in April via the Athletic’s Colton Pouncy. “I want to make those plays almost every play. I’m seeing some guys around the league being able to do it and I’m just watching them and I’m like, ‘I can do the same thing.’ That’s what it was for me — just consistency. So, I just took a more professional approach to this offseason diet-wise and things I was doing.”

Due to those changes, McNeill showed up to OTAs noticeably leaner, which should help him be more explosive as Detroit looks to play him more at three-technique in 2023. There’s a long way to go still but McNeill has definitely put himself on the radar for the coaching staff.

“He’s serious about football, man,” Lions DC Aaron Glenn said. “Like, this guy is serious about how he is going to go out there. He’s serious about how he wants to be perceived by everybody also. … This is a damn good player for us and we’re looking forward to seeing how he continues to improve.”

Panthers

According to Panthers reporter Darin Gantt, the team has already made an offer to LB Brian Burns this offseason and added that both sides are hoping to avoid a situation where the franchise tag could be used on the defensive star next year.

“Not a lot to update, but that might not be the case for long,” Gantt said, via Panthers.com. “The Panthers have made an offer, but the entire market at the position seems to be on hold since there are a couple of big deals on the horizon. Things could start shaking in the coming days as teams get ready to go to camp. Ideally, something would get done before they report and take the practice field. The Jets just did a deal with fellow 2019 first-rounder Quinnen Williams on Thursday, so maybe that breaks the seal. Regardless, Burns is under contract for this season, and they can franchise tag him next year if they can’t get a deal done, though that’s something both sides would rather avoid.”

Mike Kaye notes that the Panthers could bolster their defensive depth by adding a starting inside linebacker from free agency, which would allow LB Frankie Luvu to play outside linebacker.