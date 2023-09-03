NFC Notes: Brian Burns, Giants, Panthers, Saints

Giants

Giants GM Joe Schoen said they will wait until after the season to negotiate contracts with players currently on the roster.

“Yeah,” Schoen said, via GiantsWire. “Unless something changes, I’ll never say ‘never,’ but as of right now that’s the plan. I won’t say we won’t do it, but we have nothing on the docket right now.”

Panthers

Panthers LB Brian Burns has decided not to hold out in order to chase more sacks, two things that new teammate and veteran LB Justin Houston has experience with.

“That’s a tough situation,’’ Houston said of Burns’ contract situation, via David Newton of ESPN. “My role was a little different. I wasn’t considered one of the main guys. I was on the verge of being that guy, but I still had Tamba Hali, Derrick Johnson, Eric Berry. If you’re talking about the Carolina Panthers, [Burns is] the big-name guy. For him being here, says a lot about his character and the type of player he is. It means a lot to this team knowing he’s one of the leaders and he’s here.’’

“No fault to anybody who is not participating,’’ Burns said. “But we’ve got something special, and I’m a big part of it, so I can’t miss no time. I’ve just got to be here. Of course, it’s been on my mind. This is personal, but I’ve been working on my relationship with God. I left it in his hands. I just did everything I could in my power to be on this field with my teammates. I feel if you live the right way, good things will happen to you.’’

“He told me it was routine,’’ Burns said with a smile. “Whatever he does, I’m going to do it because I want to get to that 22.’’“We’ve got a lot of things I want to accomplish, a lot of goals, and God-willing we’ll reach those goals,’’ he said. “But I’ve got to be here.’’

Houston, 34, believes it’s possible.

“I’ve seen a lot of pass-rushers,’’ said Houston, whose 111.5 career sacks rank fifth among active players. “His talent is second to none. The sky’s the limit for him with his talent. If he stays focused, he definitely can get past that.’’

Carolina tight end Hayden Hurst agreed.

“He’s one of the best in the NFL,’’ he said. “I’ve had the pleasure of blocking a lot of good guys in this league, and he’s one of the hardest. … He’s a superstar who doesn’t have a superstar mindset.

“I hope he gets all the money in the world.’’

Saints

Saints TE Juwan Johnson feels he is known around the league but wants to take the leap this season and be known as a great player.

“I’ve always seen myself being a good player,” Johnson said, via the team’s website. “That’s how I’ve always carried myself, going into high school and college, me being a good player but I know I always could be great. That’s the tier I’m trying to break into, being great. I do a lot of things good, but I know there are improvements that I can make both receiving, pass blocking and just being a leader. Those are all things and they’re very tangible, and I think if I stay consistent in what I’m doing — guys gravitate to me just because of what I try to do consistently, not say one thing and talk out of the other side of my mouth. I just try to be who I am, and I think that gravitates on the field and off the field. So just keep doing that, and I think it’s going to be good.”