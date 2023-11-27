NFC Notes: Brian Daboll, Wink Martindale, Dak Prescott, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are sitting at 8-3 on the season and in prime position for a top wildcard spot, but to catch the 10-1 Eagles, they will need to pull out some wins against better competition.

According to ESPN, the Cowboys had the third-easiest strength of schedule entering Week 12, but that changes from here as they will now have five straight games against teams that are at least .500.

“We’ve just got to continue what we’ve been doing these last few games and just build off that,” QB Dak Prescott said. “As I’ve talked about, trying to make sure that we’re getting and showing the best version of ourselves week in and week out. That’s what it’s about.”

“We’ve got to take care of business as we’ve done at home,” Prescott added. “Protect this stadium and, yeah, just continue to build. Continue to build.”

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy explained that games get tougher at the end of the year.

“These games always get tougher at the end of the year,” McCarthy said. “That’s November, December football. It always speaks for itself because things are starting to materialize. But, as we’ve talked in the past, I really don’t worry about anything until you get 11 wins because it doesn’t matter. I know you guys do a wonderful job writing articles and you don’t need me to filibuster.”

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni knows that despite the comeback win, the team still has issues that are in need of repairs: “It couldn’t have been much worse of a first half.” (Brooks Kubena)

Giants

On Sunday, Jay Glazer reported that tension between HC Brian Daboll and DC Wink Martindale had put their relationship in a “bad place.”

However, Daboll ended up giving Martindale a game ball following their win over the Patriots.

“The biggest argument that Wink and I have had is who has the last piece of pizza,” Daboll said, via ESPN.com. “Have a lot of respect for Wink. He’s done a good job. Leave it at that.”

“I’ve got a lot of respect for Wink. He’s a heck of a coach. I’m glad he’s on the staff.”