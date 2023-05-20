NFC Notes: Brian Flores, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions C Frank Ragnow said he’s still recovering from a left toe injury and wants to be sure he gets adequate rest before returning.

“Coming along,” Ragnow said, via Kyle Meinke of MLive. “We’re good. We’re being smart with it though. We’re not rushing and making sure I get enough rest, because last season was one to forget in terms of that. It was brutal. So, just trying to be smart with it.”

Ragnow was upset to aggravate his torn plantar plate last season after having a strong offseason program.

“I was so mad it happened again,” Ragnow said. “I was over it, and had a great training camp, feeling good, and then the first game of the season it happened. So, I just had to fight through it.”

Lions G Jonah Jackson called Ragnow the “anchor to our offense” and a true representative of the organization.

“The guy is a (expletive) warrior,” Jackson said. “He’s the anchor to our offense. He’s everything we embody as an offense, as an organization.”

The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman notes the Packers signed S Tarvarius Moore this offseason but he was primarily a special teamer with the 49ers and it would be a surprise if he factored into the mix for defensive snaps in a significant way.

On the other hand, new S Jonathan Owens has played significant snaps for the Texans the past couple of seasons and will challenge Packers incumbent starters Darnell Savage and Rudy Ford for playing time.

Schneidman says there's precedent for Packers first-round edge rushers to come off the bench as rookies but the ACL recovery for Rashan Gary could push Lukas Van Ness into a bigger role right away. He'll compete with 2022 fifth-round OLB Kingsley Enagbare.

Schneidman writes not to assume Packers C Josh Myers will remain in the starting lineup and specifically highlights 2022 fourth-round OL Zach Tom as a potential challenger.

Tom played all over the line as a rookie but Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said earlier this offseason he envisioned him as a center when he drafted him: "I thought coming out that his best spot might be center. I think he could do that very well. The way he played at tackle and guard this year maybe opened my eyes that he's got maybe more potential there as well."

Tom is also a candidate to start at right tackle and will compete with Yosh Nijman for the job.

By adding DC Brian Flores this offseason, the Vikings are signaling a 180-degree shift from their defensive philosophy in 2022. Minnesota rushed four and dropped seven in coverage most of the time, and got shredded. They might give up a lot of yards in 2023 too, but they won’t be passive. Flores’ defenses in Miami were predicated on blitzes and man coverage, and in any given week they had the potential to absolutely ruin an opposing quarterback or offensive coordinator’s day.

“I think if you’re willing to give a blitz zero presentation and send them,” Flores said via ESPN’s Kevin Seifert, “then obviously offensively they’ve got to prepare for it and have some answers for it, and then it becomes a cat-and-mouse game. Is it zero, or is it not zero? Any way you slice it, you’ve got to be ready for it. That’s part of the philosophy or the thought process.”