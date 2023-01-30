NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, 49ers, Cardinals, Panthers

49ers

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo was not cleared to play ahead of the game against the Eagles and found himself watching from the bench as both QBs Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson went down with injuries.

“I wish I had a helmet,” Garoppolo said, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the team believes Purdy injured his ulnar collateral ligament and he will undergo an MRI. The hope is the ligament isn’t ruptured and Purdy will only need a six-week recovery time.

Purdy said he felt “shocks” and “pain” from his elbow to his wrist: “I couldn’t throw anything over 5 yards.” (Kimberley Martin)

Purdy on what he said to HC Kyle Shanahan before returning to the game: “I told him right there if we run a play, I can’t throw deep. It’s hurting really bad. If we’re going to get a complete, it has to be something short, if that’s alright.” (Cam Inman)

Cardinals

ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports Cardinals TE coach Steve Heiden is expected to join the Lions as TE coach under HC Dan Campbell.

Panthers

The Athletic’s Joe Person writes the general expectation is for Panthers HC Frank Reich to call plays. However, depending on the experience level of the offensive coordinator he hires, Reich could delegate that task.

Reich still has significant connections to the Eagles coaching staff and could bring in either QB coach Brian Johnson or passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo as an offensive coordinator.

or passing game coordinator as an offensive coordinator. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says he gets the sense a run at Johnson is coming.

Person notes the Panthers have not submitted an interview request for Colts DC Gus Bradley, and behind the scenes the team's decision-makers seem most excited about Jets S coach Marquand Manuel.

, and behind the scenes the team’s decision-makers seem most excited about Jets S coach . Carolina is expected to make a push to retain ST coordinator Chris Tabor and OL coach James Campen on Reich’s staff, per Person.

CBS Sports' Josina Anderson says Reich expressed interest in Bradley but he was not owner Dave Tepper's preference for the position. The team turned their attention to former Broncos HC Vic Fangio and were attempting to match his offer from the Dolphins.

‘s preference for the position. The team turned their attention to former Broncos HC and were attempting to match his offer from the Dolphins. Though Fangio’s status remains up in the air, the Panthers are not confident that he will circle back to them with a multitude of other options to consider. (Anderson)