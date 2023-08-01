NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers QB Brock Purdy admitted that he still has a ways to go in order to regain his form.

“We slowly got to where we’re at and we still have a plan to carry out,” Purdy said, via Cam Inman of Mercury News. “It’s not, ‘We made it, I threw in practice, and it’s over.’ We still have work to do.”

Purdy admitted that there was some rust that needed to be knocked off.

“There’s some rust I have to knock off,” Purdy said. “I didn’t get any reps in OTAs with 11-on-11, 7-on-7. Just the pace of the game, seeing a defense, dropping back, going through reads. Today was good to get out there, go through reads, let it rip.”

Purdy added that his arm has felt great and hasn’t felt any residual effects from the surgery.

“I’ve worked up to this point where my arm doesn’t hurt,” Purdy said. “Yeah, from throwing, any quarterback will tell you, ‘I’m going to ice arm and get treatment.’ That’s where I’m at. It’s not like it’s killing me and I’m not going to practice tomorrow or anything. The arm feels great.”

Cardinals

Per Aaron Wilson, the Cardinals tried out defensive ends Chris Garrett and Alton Robinson and wound up signing David Anenih .

and and wound up signing . Cardinals C/G Pat Elflein ‘s one-year deal is worth $1.15 million and includes a $25,000 signing bonus and a $45,000 roster bonus. (Howard Balzer)

‘s one-year deal is worth $1.15 million and includes a $25,000 signing bonus and a $45,000 roster bonus. (Howard Balzer) Cardinals TE Geoff Swaim received a one-year deal worth a total of $1.7 million, he also received a $450,000 signing bonus. The contract has a base salary of $1.165 million and there is a $5,000 per-game roster bonus worth a total of $85,000. (Balzer)

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay is impressed with rookie QB Stetson Bennett and said that his ability to move forward after a bad play is a great quality to have.

“He’s done good. I thought he had a good day today. I thought the receivers and tight ends, I thought guys made plays for him but he’s pretty steady,” McVay said, via Rams Wire. “You know, what I really like about him is if a play doesn’t go well, he’s able to reset himself and go to the next play. You can definitely feel the athleticism show up that you guys saw on display throughout his career at Georgia and I think he’s getting more and more comfortable. (QBs coach) Zac Robinson does such a good job with that group in general. Obviously, he’s got a great example in Matthew Stafford for what it looks like, but I thought today was a real bright spot for him and over the last couple days – I think today seemed like, and I’ll go back and look at the film, like his sharpest day at camp up to this point and it was a good day. It was good to be able to see him make some plays.”

McVay added that he can see Bennett developing mentally every day.

“He definitely looked more comfortable today,” McVay said. “You could see he’s getting more comfortable with just some of the concepts, because it is very different. Football is still football and when the ball is snapped there are some things that just kind of make sense to him.”