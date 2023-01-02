NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers
The show continued with 49ers seventh-round QB Brock Purdy, who had to come from behind to win a shootout against a surprisingly spunky Raiders team. Purdy keeps checking boxes for anyone who’s still waiting for him to come back to earth, and while San Francisco has a lot of talent, the rookie’s mentality is what’s most impressive.
“I mean, I’ve always believed in myself from college to this point, preseason, all that kind of stuff,” he said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “I’ve always believed that I was good enough to play at this level, and all I needed was a shot and an opportunity. And so, for me, I don’t make it anything more than that, but I have guys around me, too. It’s not all Brock Purdy coming in and saving the day. I have a lot of leaders on this team, so I just gotta give them the ball, and they do the rest. That’s how I look at it.”
Cardinals
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero write that Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill hasn’t informed HC Kliff Kingsbury one way or another about his status for next season. There’s been a ton of speculation that Kingsbury will be the next coach to be fired.
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes Bidwill seems intrigued by the idea of keeping executives Adrian Wilson and Quentin Harris on as co-GMs.
Rams
Unless Rams QB Baker Mayfield wants to come back as a backup in 2023, there’s a good chance he’ll be heading elsewhere this offseason. He’ll do so after leaving much more of a positive impression with his play on the field in Los Angeles than earlier in the season in Carolina. Rams HC Sean McVay in particular seems like someone Mayfield will be able to list as a reference going forward.
“I think he’s a great competitor. I really like the way that he’s gone about this,” McVay said via the Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue. “Really, I’ve enjoyed working with him and … looking forward to finishing this off the right way. I can’t say enough about how impressed I’ve been with everything he’s done in such a short amount of time, and he’s a stud.”
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!