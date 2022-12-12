NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers DE Nick Bosa had high praise for QB Brock Purdy following his first NFL start and second career appearance.

“We’ve got a quarterback. I had a lot of confidence in him, but obviously, it’s the NFL and you’ve got to go perform. And he did that pretty darn good,” Bosa said, via 49ersWebzone.com.

Purdy on his oblique injury: “We’ll see how it goes this week. It felt a little tight at the end from taking hits. If I needed to play the rest of the game, I would have. I’ll get treatment and get ready to roll.” (Cam Inman)

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan also commented on the injury : “Never know how those act up. Able to finish the game but we’ll see how he feels tomorrow when the adrenaline wears off.” ( Inman

Tom Pelissero reports that Purdy is getting an MRI today despite playing well, mainly due to the short turnaround to their game against the Seahawks, and is expected to be okay.

Shanahan commented on Purdy once more while awaiting the MRI results: “It was a challenge for him, just talking to him and seeing him after the game. He toughed it out and did good things with it. I know he’s sore today. Hopefully, the MRI is good and will give him a chance to play Thursday.” (Inman)

Shanahan says that WR Deebo Samuel has a left ankle injury: “We’re not sure the extent but it’s most likely a high ankle sprain. It is not broken.” (Jeff Darlington)

Jordan Schultz reported the following about Samuel on The Pat McAfee Show: "Deebo Samuel essentially has a high ankle sprain and he doesn't need surgery.. he should be back in 4-6 weeks."

49ers DT Javon Kinlaw could return to practice after their game against the Seahawks, according to Shanahan. (Nick Wagoner)

Cardinals

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports believes that Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill could wind up firing GM Steve Keim , who will likely miss the playoffs for the sixth time in seven years.

According to Aaron Wilson, the Cardinals worked out P Julian Diaz.

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said that RB Kenneth Walker will test his injured ankle on Monday but doesn’t seem to believe that RB DeeJay Dallas will make it back by Thursday. (John Boyle)

will test his injured ankle on Monday but doesn’t seem to believe that RB will make it back by Thursday. (John Boyle) Veteran OLB Bruce Irvin wasn’t happy about it the team’s loss to the Panthers: “I got three kids at home so I’m not going to let another man put his hands on me… Until all 11 of us get that same mentality, it’s going to be long for us.” (Jake Garcia)